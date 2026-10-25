https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russian-forces-strike-dry-cargo-ship-with-supplies-for-ukrainian-military---ministry-1124936851.html

Russian Forces Strike Dry Cargo Ship With Supplies for Ukrainian Military - Ministry

Russian Forces Strike Dry Cargo Ship With Supplies for Ukrainian Military - Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship that was delivering supplies intended for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa (Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-25T15:51+0000

2026-10-25T15:51+0000

2026-10-25T18:21+0000

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"A dry-cargo vessel, which was delivering supplies intended for the Ukrainian forces to the port of Odessa, was struck while at sea," the statement read. The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes against maritime vessels being used to support the Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/russian-forces-hit-kiev-data-center-and-black-sea-supply-routes--mod-1124862918.html

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