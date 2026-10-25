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Russian Forces Strike Dry Cargo Ship With Supplies for Ukrainian Military - Ministry
Russian Forces Strike Dry Cargo Ship With Supplies for Ukrainian Military - Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship that was delivering supplies intended for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa (Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"A dry-cargo vessel, which was delivering supplies intended for the Ukrainian forces to the port of Odessa, was struck while at sea," the statement read. The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes against maritime vessels being used to support the Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Strike Dry Cargo Ship With Supplies for Ukrainian Military - Ministry

15:51 GMT 25.10.2026 (Updated: 18:21 GMT 25.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship that was delivering supplies intended for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"A dry-cargo vessel, which was delivering supplies intended for the Ukrainian forces to the port of Odessa, was struck while at sea," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes against maritime vessels being used to support the Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.
Screenshot from a social media video of explosions in Vyshnevoe, Kiev region after Russian forces struck a massive arms depot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Hit Kiev Data Center and Black Sea Supply Routes — MoD
10 October, 17:31 GMT
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