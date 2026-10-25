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Russian-Norwegian Relations Degrade as Result of Norway's Hostile Course - Foreign Ministry
Russian-Norwegian Relations Degrade as Result of Norway's Hostile Course - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Relations between Russia and Norway have deteriorated in recent years as a result of hostile course taken by Oslo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
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"Given the deterioration of bilateral relations in recent years and Oslo's hostile stance toward Moscow, preserving our shared historical memory takes on special significance," the ministry said in a statement released on its website to mark the 82nd anniversary of the liberation of Eastern Finnmark. It noted that Russians and Norwegians continue to honor the feat of Soviet soldiers together. Staff from the Russian Consulate General in Kirkenes, along with Russian compatriots and concerned Norwegian citizens, are holding a commemorative ceremony at the Soviet monument in the town. In 1944, the Red Army liberated northeastern Norway from Nazi German occupiers. The monument to the Soviet soldier in Kirkenes, as well as memorials in other parts of the country, reflect the Norwegian people's gratitude for the liberation of Eastern Finnmark, the assistance provided during post-war reconstruction, and the delivery of food and other forms of aid, the ministry said.
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Russian-Norwegian Relations Degrade as Result of Norway's Hostile Course - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and Norway have deteriorated in recent years as a result of hostile course taken by Oslo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"Given the deterioration of bilateral relations in recent years and Oslo's hostile stance toward Moscow, preserving our shared historical memory takes on special significance," the ministry said in a statement released on its website to mark the 82nd anniversary of the liberation of Eastern Finnmark.
It noted that Russians and Norwegians continue to honor the feat of Soviet soldiers together. Staff from the Russian Consulate General in Kirkenes, along with Russian compatriots and concerned Norwegian citizens, are holding a commemorative ceremony at the Soviet monument in the town.
In 1944, the Red Army liberated northeastern Norway from Nazi German occupiers. The monument to the Soviet soldier in Kirkenes, as well as memorials in other parts of the country, reflect the Norwegian people's gratitude for the liberation of Eastern Finnmark, the assistance provided during post-war reconstruction, and the delivery of food and other forms of aid, the ministry said.