https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russia-castigates-norways-illegal-detention-of-arctic-research-vessel--1124670898.html
Russia Castigates Norway’s Illegal Detention of Arctic Research Vessel
Russia Castigates Norway’s Illegal Detention of Arctic Research Vessel
Sputnik International
Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunkov called Norway’s detention of the Roshydromet vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard a violation of international law.
2026-09-03T09:54+0000
2026-09-03T09:54+0000
2026-09-03T09:54+0000
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"This is a violation of international law," Chekunkov said during the Eastern Economic Forum session titled "Reducing Business Risks as a Foundation for Economic Development."The minister vowed that Russian lawyers would formally challenge the decision to detain the vessel.Chekunkov stressed that Russia considers the detention illegal, pointing out that the ship is state owned and was engaged in legitimate scientific, research, and hydrometeorological navigation activities, rather than private commercial operations.He added that the ship’s crew is safe.Norwegian police detained the Professor Molchanov under a court order issued in response to a claim filed by the Ukrainian company Naftogaz. The vessel is currently situated at the port of Barentsburg in Svalbard.Separately, the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place from September 1–4 in Vladivostok, on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. Sputnik serves as the forum's official information partner.
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alexei chekunkov, russia, norway, arctic, far eastern federal university, vessel, naval vessel, detention
alexei chekunkov, russia, norway, arctic, far eastern federal university, vessel, naval vessel, detention
Russia Castigates Norway’s Illegal Detention of Arctic Research Vessel
Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, Alexey Chekunkov, has condemned Norway’s detention of the Roshydromet vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard as a violation of international law.
"This is a violation of international law," Chekunkov said during the Eastern Economic Forum session titled "Reducing Business Risks as a Foundation for Economic Development."
The minister vowed that Russian lawyers would formally challenge the decision to detain the vessel.
Chekunkov stressed that Russia considers the detention illegal, pointing out that the ship is state owned and was engaged in legitimate scientific, research, and hydrometeorological navigation activities, rather than private commercial operations.
He added that the ship’s crew is safe.
"The vessel and the crew are physically safe; there are people on board," Chekunkov said.
Norwegian police detained
the Professor Molchanov
under a court order issued in response to a claim filed by the Ukrainian company Naftogaz. The vessel is currently situated at the port of Barentsburg in Svalbard.
Separately, the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place from September 1–4 in Vladivostok, on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. Sputnik serves as the forum's official information partner.