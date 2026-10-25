https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russias-nordgold-interested-in-expanding-gold-mining-in-burkina-faso---ambassador-1124934208.html
Russia's Nordgold Interested in Expanding Gold Mining in Burkina Faso - Ambassador
Russia's Nordgold Interested in Expanding Gold Mining in Burkina Faso - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russian company Nordgold is interested in expanding its gold mining operations in Burkina Faso, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov said in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
2026-10-25T10:13+0000
2026-10-25T10:13+0000
2026-10-25T10:13+0000
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"The Russian economic operator Nordgold is active in the country and is, naturally, interested in expanding its operations in Burkina Faso," Martynov told the agency, commenting on cooperation in the gold sector. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28-29, 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russia-actively-sharing-agricultural-technologies-with-african-partners---ambassador-1124933706.html
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Russia's Nordgold Interested in Expanding Gold Mining in Burkina Faso - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian company Nordgold is interested in expanding its gold mining operations in Burkina Faso, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov said in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
"The Russian economic operator Nordgold is active in the country and is, naturally, interested in expanding its operations in Burkina Faso," Martynov told the agency, commenting on cooperation in the gold sector.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28-29, 2026.