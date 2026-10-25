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Russia's Nordgold Interested in Expanding Gold Mining in Burkina Faso - Ambassador
Russia's Nordgold Interested in Expanding Gold Mining in Burkina Faso - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russian company Nordgold is interested in expanding its gold mining operations in Burkina Faso, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov said in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
2026-10-25T10:13+0000
2026-10-25T10:13+0000
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"The Russian economic operator Nordgold is active in the country and is, naturally, interested in expanding its operations in Burkina Faso," Martynov told the agency, commenting on cooperation in the gold sector. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28-29, 2026.
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Russia's Nordgold Interested in Expanding Gold Mining in Burkina Faso - Ambassador

10:13 GMT 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / OLIVIER ASSELIN A view of the company Bogoso Gold Limited, open cast gold mine near the town of Prestea, Ghana, Sept. 27, 2005.
A view of the company Bogoso Gold Limited, open cast gold mine near the town of Prestea, Ghana, Sept. 27, 2005. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / OLIVIER ASSELIN
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian company Nordgold is interested in expanding its gold mining operations in Burkina Faso, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov said in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
"The Russian economic operator Nordgold is active in the country and is, naturally, interested in expanding its operations in Burkina Faso," Martynov told the agency, commenting on cooperation in the gold sector.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28-29, 2026.
A plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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