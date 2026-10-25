https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/trade-between-russia-india-rises-by-more-than-20-in-2026---russian-lawmaker-1124934842.html

Trade Between Russia, India Rises by More Than 20% in 2026 - Russian Lawmaker

Trade Between Russia, India Rises by More Than 20% in 2026 - Russian Lawmaker

Sputnik International

Trade between Russia and India increased by more than 20% in 2026, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

2026-10-25T11:23+0000

2026-10-25T11:23+0000

2026-10-25T11:23+0000

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"Trade between India and Russia has increased by more than 20% this year," Volodin said during a meeting with Om Birla, speaker of India’s People's Chamber of Parliament. The leaders of both countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are driving the strong momentum in the development of Russia-India relations, the speaker added. Lawmakers, for their part, should do everything possible to contribute to the development of these ties through parliamentary cooperation and provide legislative support for all decisions made at the level of the heads of state, he said. Volodin arrived in India on a working visit, leading a delegation of Russian lawmakers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-india-relations-at-special-and-privileged-strategic-partnership-level---foreign-ministry-1124830420.html

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