https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/trade-between-russia-india-rises-by-more-than-20-in-2026---russian-lawmaker-1124934842.html
Trade Between Russia, India Rises by More Than 20% in 2026 - Russian Lawmaker
Trade Between Russia, India Rises by More Than 20% in 2026 - Russian Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Trade between Russia and India increased by more than 20% in 2026, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.
2026-10-25T11:23+0000
2026-10-25T11:23+0000
2026-10-25T11:23+0000
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"Trade between India and Russia has increased by more than 20% this year," Volodin said during a meeting with Om Birla, speaker of India’s People's Chamber of Parliament. The leaders of both countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are driving the strong momentum in the development of Russia-India relations, the speaker added. Lawmakers, for their part, should do everything possible to contribute to the development of these ties through parliamentary cooperation and provide legislative support for all decisions made at the level of the heads of state, he said. Volodin arrived in India on a working visit, leading a delegation of Russian lawmakers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-india-relations-at-special-and-privileged-strategic-partnership-level---foreign-ministry-1124830420.html
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russia, india, vyacheslav volodin
Trade Between Russia, India Rises by More Than 20% in 2026 - Russian Lawmaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and India increased by more than 20% in 2026, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.
"Trade between India and Russia has increased by more than 20% this year," Volodin said during a meeting with Om Birla, speaker of India’s People's Chamber of Parliament.
The leaders of both countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are driving the strong momentum in the development of Russia-India relations, the speaker added. Lawmakers, for their part, should do everything possible to contribute to the development of these ties through parliamentary cooperation and provide legislative support for all decisions made at the level of the heads of state, he said.
"We have the same understanding of both the problems and ways to solve them, and I would like to express my gratitude for this understanding, because India and Russia have been friends for a long time. Together, we are doing everything possible to develop relations based on friendship, reciprocity, non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states, and the absence of double standards," Volodin said.
Volodin arrived in India on a working visit, leading a delegation of Russian lawmakers.