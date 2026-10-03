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Russia-India Relations at 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' Level - Foreign Ministry
Russia-India Relations at 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' Level - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia and India have elevated their relationship to the level of "special and privileged strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
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"On October 3, 2000, the Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between Russia and India was signed ... Since then, Russian-Indian cooperation has risen to an even higher level, that of a special and privileged strategic partnership," the ministry said on Telegram. The document was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India from October 2 to 5, 2000, the statement read. The countries advocate for the democratization of international relations and are expanding cooperation at international forums, primarily the G20, the UN, BRICS, and the SCO, the ministry added. The ministry also recalled remarks made by Putin following Russian-Indian talks in New Delhi on December 5, 2025, stating that Russia and India pursue independent and autonomous foreign policies.
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Russia-India Relations at 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' Level - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and India have elevated their relationship to the level of "special and privileged strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"On October 3, 2000, the Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between Russia and India was signed ... Since then, Russian-Indian cooperation has risen to an even higher level, that of a special and privileged strategic partnership," the ministry said on Telegram.
The document was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India
from October 2 to 5, 2000, the statement read.
"India is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia. For decades, our countries have maintained friendly relations based on trust," the ministry said.
The countries advocate for the democratization of international relations and are expanding cooperation at international forums, primarily the G20, the UN, BRICS, and the SCO, the ministry added.
The ministry also recalled remarks made by Putin following Russian-Indian talks in New Delhi on December 5, 2025, stating that Russia and India pursue independent and autonomous foreign policies.