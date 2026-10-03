International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-india-relations-at-special-and-privileged-strategic-partnership-level---foreign-ministry-1124830420.html
Russia-India Relations at 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' Level - Foreign Ministry
Russia-India Relations at 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' Level - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia and India have elevated their relationship to the level of "special and privileged strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-10-03T16:26+0000
2026-10-03T16:26+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
new delhi
the united nations (un)
g20
india
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096968204_0:131:2508:1542_1920x0_80_0_0_0b1abdf791ecce15f8d1f3e2c22d1a33.jpg
"On October 3, 2000, the Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between Russia and India was signed ... Since then, Russian-Indian cooperation has risen to an even higher level, that of a special and privileged strategic partnership," the ministry said on Telegram. The document was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India from October 2 to 5, 2000, the statement read. The countries advocate for the democratization of international relations and are expanding cooperation at international forums, primarily the G20, the UN, BRICS, and the SCO, the ministry added. The ministry also recalled remarks made by Putin following Russian-Indian talks in New Delhi on December 5, 2025, stating that Russia and India pursue independent and autonomous foreign policies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russias-trans-arctic-corridor-to-expand-access-to-asian-markets-including-india-1124671595.html
russia
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096968204_140:0:2369:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_e27a62d33b33e7adcce7ab8600e0b367.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, new delhi, the united nations (un), g20, india
russia, vladimir putin, new delhi, the united nations (un), g20, india

Russia-India Relations at 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' Level - Foreign Ministry

16:26 GMT 03.10.2026
© Photo : wtcmoscow.ruHandshake
Handshake - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
© Photo : wtcmoscow.ru
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and India have elevated their relationship to the level of "special and privileged strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"On October 3, 2000, the Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between Russia and India was signed ... Since then, Russian-Indian cooperation has risen to an even higher level, that of a special and privileged strategic partnership," the ministry said on Telegram.
The document was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India from October 2 to 5, 2000, the statement read.
"India is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia. For decades, our countries have maintained friendly relations based on trust," the ministry said.
The countries advocate for the democratization of international relations and are expanding cooperation at international forums, primarily the G20, the UN, BRICS, and the SCO, the ministry added.
The ministry also recalled remarks made by Putin following Russian-Indian talks in New Delhi on December 5, 2025, stating that Russia and India pursue independent and autonomous foreign policies.
Krasin icebreaker operated by FESCO Group during mooring at the Vladivostok port. The icebreaker has completed navigation in the Eastern Arctic region, providing pilotage of the vessels along the Northern Sea Route - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
World
Russia’s Trans-Arctic Corridor to Expand Access to Asian Markets, Including India
2 September, 15:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала