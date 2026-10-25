https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/trump-says-trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-will-take-place-soon-1124936362.html
Trump Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Will Take Place Soon
Trump Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Will Take Place Soon
Sputnik International
Trilateral talks on Ukraine will take place soon, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday without disclosing a specific timeframe.
2026-10-25T16:57+0000
2026-10-25T16:57+0000
2026-10-25T16:57+0000
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"They are going to be happening some pretty soon," the US leader told reporters at the White House, referring to the trilateral talks on Ukraine. Trump did not, however, reveal the exact dates. Trump also expressed confidence that both sides in the Ukrainian conflict are interested in reaching peace. "I think they both want to make a deal," the US leader said.Earlier in the day, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushankov said that Russia is ready to resume trilateral negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine after November 4.Russia was ready to resume negotiations after the State Duma elections, held from September 18-20, but Ukraine disrupted that arrangement, he said."The next deadline is November 4 — a major holiday for us. After that, we will be ready to resume negotiations," Ushakov told Russian media.On November 4, Russia celebrates National Unity Day. On Friday, Ushakov said that Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emitaes (UAE), was being considered as a potential venue for trilateral consultations.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to resume trilateral contacts on Ukraine, with the goal of discussion of security guarantees for Russian and Ukraine after reaching a definitive peace agreement. Putin noted that any discussion of this issue would also need to address the structure of European security as a whole.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html
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Trump Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Will Take Place Soon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Trilateral talks on Ukraine will take place soon, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday without disclosing a specific timeframe.
"They are going to be happening some pretty soon," the US leader told reporters at the White House, referring to the trilateral talks on Ukraine.
Trump did not, however, reveal the exact dates.
Trump also expressed confidence that both sides in the Ukrainian conflict are interested in reaching peace.
"I think they both want to make a deal," the US leader said.
Earlier in the day, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushankov said that Russia is ready to resume trilateral negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine after November 4.
Russia was ready to resume negotiations after the State Duma elections, held from September 18-20, but Ukraine disrupted that arrangement, he said.
"The next deadline is November 4 — a major holiday for us. After that, we will be ready to resume negotiations," Ushakov told Russian media.
On November 4, Russia celebrates National Unity Day. On Friday, Ushakov said that Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emitaes (UAE), was being considered as a potential venue for trilateral consultations.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to resume trilateral contacts on Ukraine, with the goal of discussion of security guarantees for Russian and Ukraine after reaching a definitive peace agreement. Putin noted that any discussion of this issue would also need to address the structure of European security as a whole.