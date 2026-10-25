https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/uk-defense-chief-sets-1000-day-deadline-to-prepare-for-conflict-by-2030-1124936055.html

UK Defense Chief Sets 1,000-Day Deadline to Prepare for Conflict by 2030

UK Defense Chief Sets 1,000-Day Deadline to Prepare for Conflict by 2030

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom must be prepared for a potential conflict by 2030, and the UK army has 1,000 days to complete this mission, Defense Minister Wes Streeting said.

2026-10-25T14:36+0000

2026-10-25T14:36+0000

2026-10-25T14:36+0000

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"That gives us a little over 1,000 days to complete our mission: to be ready with our allies to fight and win," Streeting wrote in an article for The Telegraph newspaper out on Saturday. Streeting added that his key priority as defense minister remains preparing the country for war, and pointed to the current UK leadership’s determination to meet the defense spending target of 3% of GDP by 2030. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that NATO is increasing its military budget and fueling global militarization and an arms race. He also noted that this is driven by false claims regarding an alleged threat from Russia, narratives used by Western elites to extract money from taxpayers and justify their own economic policy failures.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/uks-defense-budget-deficit-could-reach-376bln-over-next-4-years-1123442712.html

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