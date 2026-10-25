https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/vucic-says-he-expects-cooperation-with-russia-to-strengthen-after-elections-1124934728.html
Vucic Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia to Strengthen After Elections
Vucic Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia to Strengthen After Elections
Sputnik International
Former Serbian President and head of the United Serbia coalition's candidate list Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that he expects cooperation with Russia to expand and strengthen following the parliamentary elections.
2026-10-25T11:21+0000
2026-10-25T11:21+0000
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On Sunday morning, Vucic cast his vote at a polling station in the New Belgrade district. Vucic also said that he welcomed the support expressed ahead of the elections by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
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Vucic Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia to Strengthen After Elections
BELGRAD (Sputnik) - Former Serbian President and head of the United Serbia coalition's candidate list Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that he expects cooperation with Russia to expand and strengthen following the parliamentary elections.
On Sunday morning, Vucic cast his vote at a polling station in the New Belgrade district.
"I hope that we will increase and strengthen the level of our cooperation," Vucic said in Russian when asked by Sputnik whether he expected any changes in the relationship between Serbia and Russia after the elections.
Vucic also said that he welcomed the support expressed ahead of the elections by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.