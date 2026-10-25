https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/vucic-says-he-expects-cooperation-with-russia-to-strengthen-after-elections-1124934728.html

Vucic Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia to Strengthen After Elections

Vucic Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia to Strengthen After Elections

Sputnik International

Former Serbian President and head of the United Serbia coalition's candidate list Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that he expects cooperation with Russia to expand and strengthen following the parliamentary elections.

2026-10-25T11:21+0000

2026-10-25T11:21+0000

2026-10-25T11:21+0000

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On Sunday morning, Vucic cast his vote at a polling station in the New Belgrade district. Vucic also said that he welcomed the support expressed ahead of the elections by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/serbia-will-never-impose-sanctions-on-russia--former-deputy-prime-minister-1124744685.html

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