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Russia-Africa Summit 2026
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Zimbabwean President Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Zimbabwean President Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Moscow for the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
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He was welcomed with a samovar, traditional Russian ring-shaped bread rolls and savory pastries. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28–29. On October 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation. Tatyana Dovgalenko, director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has said that the event’s agenda will focus on the economy, trade and investment.
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Zimbabwean President Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit

15:29 GMT 25.10.2026 (Updated: 13:25 GMT 26.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa shake hands during a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa shake hands during a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Moscow for the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
He was welcomed with a samovar, traditional Russian ring-shaped bread rolls and savory pastries.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28–29. On October 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation.
Tatyana Dovgalenko, director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has said that the event’s agenda will focus on the economy, trade and investment.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Menfi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Economic, Investment Cooperation- Russia Foreign Ministry
19 October, 10:33 GMT
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