https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/zimbabwean-president-arrives-in-moscow-for-3rd-russia-africa-summit-1124941603.html
Zimbabwean President Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Zimbabwean President Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Moscow for the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
2026-10-25T15:29+0000
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2026-10-26T13:25+0000
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He was welcomed with a samovar, traditional Russian ring-shaped bread rolls and savory pastries. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28–29. On October 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation. Tatyana Dovgalenko, director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has said that the event’s agenda will focus on the economy, trade and investment.
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Zimbabwean President Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
15:29 GMT 25.10.2026 (Updated: 13:25 GMT 26.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Moscow for the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
He was welcomed with a samovar, traditional Russian ring-shaped bread rolls and savory pastries.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28–29. On October 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation.
Tatyana Dovgalenko, director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has said that the event’s agenda will focus on the economy, trade and investment.