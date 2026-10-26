Angola's Minister of State Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
© Sputnik / Photo host agency of the Russia-Africa summit and forum / Go to the mediabankAngolan Minister of State Dionisio Manuel da Fonseca. Moscow, October 26, 2026
© Sputnik / Photo host agency of the Russia-Africa summit and forum/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Angolan Minister of State Dionisio Manuel da Fonseca has arrived in Moscow to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Angolan minister arrived in the Russian capital on Monday evening. A spread featuring pies, ring-shaped bread rolls, and a samovar was laid out for him.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28–29.
7 October, 04:58 GMT
Forty eight African countries have confirmed their participation in the Russia-Africa Summit, with 22 of them being represented by heads of state.