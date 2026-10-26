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Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
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Angola's Minister of State Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Angola's Minister of State Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
Angolan Minister of State Dionisio Manuel da Fonseca has arrived in Moscow to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
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The Angolan minister arrived in the Russian capital on Monday evening. A spread featuring pies, ring-shaped bread rolls, and a samovar was laid out for him. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28–29.Forty eight African countries have confirmed their participation in the Russia-Africa Summit, with 22 of them being represented by heads of state.
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Angola's Minister of State Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit

16:24 GMT 26.10.2026
© Sputnik / Photo host agency of the Russia-Africa summit and forum / Go to the mediabankAngolan Minister of State Dionisio Manuel da Fonseca. Moscow, October 26, 2026
Angolan Minister of State Dionisio Manuel da Fonseca. Moscow, October 26, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Angolan Minister of State Dionisio Manuel da Fonseca has arrived in Moscow to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Angolan minister arrived in the Russian capital on Monday evening. A spread featuring pies, ring-shaped bread rolls, and a samovar was laid out for him.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28–29.
Flag of the African Union. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2026
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Forty eight African countries have confirmed their participation in the Russia-Africa Summit, with 22 of them being represented by heads of state.
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