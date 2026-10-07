https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/africa-takes-aim-at-western-credit-rating-dominance-with-new-agency-1124844994.html
Africa Takes Aim at Western Credit-Rating Dominance With New Agency
Africa Takes Aim at Western Credit-Rating Dominance With New Agency
Sputnik International
The African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) - a project endorsed by African leaders in 2018 – will be headquartered in Mauritius and rate governments, banks and companies.
2026-10-07T04:58+0000
2026-10-07T04:58+0000
2026-10-07T04:58+0000
world
african union (au)
moody’s
standard & poor (s&p)
credit rating
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The African Union says AfCRA will:African governments have repeatedly accused major Western agencies of being too quick to downgrade them during crises, from conflicts to pandemics, worsening borrowing costs when countries can least afford it.They argue that global ratings often fail to reflect the continent’s economic realities.Africa’s annual external debt-service bill jumped to $163 billion in 2024, from $61 billion in 2010. In some countries, interest payments now exceed spending on health or education.AfCRA says it will operate independently, funded through shareholder capital and its own revenues.
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african union (au), moody’s, standard & poor (s&p), credit rating
african union (au), moody’s, standard & poor (s&p), credit rating
Africa Takes Aim at Western Credit-Rating Dominance With New Agency
The African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) - a project endorsed by African leaders in 2018 – will be headquartered in Mauritius and rate governments, banks and companies.
The African Union says AfCRA will:
assess African economies using local data, expertise and conditions
give investors more context-specific risk assessments
help countries secure cheaper access to international capital
expand coverage, with 23 African economies currently unrated by the “big three” - Moody’s, S&P and Fitch
African governments
have repeatedly accused major Western agencies of being too quick to downgrade them during crises, from conflicts to pandemics, worsening borrowing costs when countries can least afford it.
They argue that global ratings often fail to reflect the continent’s economic realities.
Africa’s annual external debt-service bill jumped to $163 billion in 2024, from $61 billion in 2010. In some countries, interest payments now exceed spending on health or education.
AfCRA says it will operate independently, funded through shareholder capital and its own revenues.