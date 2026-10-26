https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/anthropic-files-application-for-ipo---company-1124942863.html
Anthropic Files Application for IPO - Company
Anthropic Files Application for IPO - Company
Sputnik International
US AI developer Anthropic on Monday issued a request to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO).
2026-10-26T14:48+0000
2026-10-26T14:48+0000
2026-10-26T14:48+0000
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us securities and exchange commission (sec)
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"Today, Anthropic, PBC filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock," the statement read. The company plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT. The number of shares offered for sale, as well as their price range, have not yet been determined, Anthropic noted. In June, Anthropic announced that it had confidentially filed for an IPO. The Financial Times reported that the company could be valued at $2 trillion or more upon listing, which would make its IPO the largest in history. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic developed the Claude series of large language models (LLMs).
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us securities and exchange commission (sec), ai, science & tech, business
us securities and exchange commission (sec), ai, science & tech, business
Anthropic Files Application for IPO - Company
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US AI developer Anthropic on Monday issued a request to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO).
"Today, Anthropic, PBC filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock," the statement read.
The company plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT. The number of shares offered for sale, as well as their price range, have not yet been determined, Anthropic noted.
In June, Anthropic announced that it had confidentially filed for an IPO. The Financial Times reported that the company could be valued at $2 trillion or more upon listing, which would make its IPO the largest in history.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic developed the Claude series of large language models (LLMs).