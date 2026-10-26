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Anthropic Files Application for IPO - Company
Anthropic Files Application for IPO - Company
Sputnik International
US AI developer Anthropic on Monday issued a request to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO).
2026-10-26T14:48+0000
2026-10-26T14:48+0000
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"Today, Anthropic, PBC filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock," the statement read. The company plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT. The number of shares offered for sale, as well as their price range, have not yet been determined, Anthropic noted. In June, Anthropic announced that it had confidentially filed for an IPO. The Financial Times reported that the company could be valued at $2 trillion or more upon listing, which would make its IPO the largest in history. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic developed the Claude series of large language models (LLMs).
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Anthropic Files Application for IPO - Company

14:48 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US AI developer Anthropic on Monday issued a request to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO).
"Today, Anthropic, PBC filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock," the statement read.
The company plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT. The number of shares offered for sale, as well as their price range, have not yet been determined, Anthropic noted.
In June, Anthropic announced that it had confidentially filed for an IPO. The Financial Times reported that the company could be valued at $2 trillion or more upon listing, which would make its IPO the largest in history.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic developed the Claude series of large language models (LLMs).
Australian Senate - Parliament of Australia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2026
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OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs Called to Australian Senate Over Government System Breach - Reports
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