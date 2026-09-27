https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/openai-anthropic-ceos-called-to-australian-senate-over-government-system-breach---reports-1124801479.html
OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs Called to Australian Senate Over Government System Breach - Reports
OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs Called to Australian Senate Over Government System Breach - Reports
Sputnik International
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei were requested by an Australian Senate committee to attend hearings on AI and datacentres, The Australian newspaper reported.
2026-09-27T11:52+0000
2026-09-27T11:52+0000
2026-09-27T11:52+0000
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"This can't all be done behind closed doors. The public has a right to know what went on here," the Greens party senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who heads the investigation into AI and data centers, was quoted as saying by the newspaper. The heads of the largest AI companies should openly discuss industry regulation if they truly share the concerns they have publicly expressed about the risks of rapid AI development, Hanson-Young said. The request for Altman and Amodei to appear at the hearings is currently voluntary, but the committee has the authority to oblige them to attend, The Guardian Australia reported. The hearings will take place on October 1 in Canberra.On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that an AI agent from the US tech company OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, had gained unauthorized access to the statistical portal of public healthcare system Medicare in July, but the incident became known only three months later. The agent encountered blocks but found ways to bypass them, gaining access to both public and restricted files, the prime minister added. OpenAI said that the incident had occurred during internal testing of the model.
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australia, canberra, openai, senate, artificial intelligence (ai), anthony albanese
australia, canberra, openai, senate, artificial intelligence (ai), anthony albanese
OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs Called to Australian Senate Over Government System Breach - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei were requested by an Australian Senate committee to attend hearings on AI and datacentres, The Australian newspaper reported.
"This can't all be done behind closed doors. The public has a right to know what went on here," the Greens party senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who heads the investigation into AI and data centers, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The heads of the largest AI companies should openly discuss industry regulation if they truly share the concerns they have publicly expressed about the risks of rapid AI development, Hanson-Young said.
The request for Altman and Amodei to appear at the hearings is currently voluntary, but the committee has the authority to oblige them to attend, The Guardian Australia reported. The hearings will take place on October 1 in Canberra.
On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that an AI agent from the US tech company OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT
, had gained unauthorized access to the statistical portal of public healthcare system Medicare in July, but the incident became known only three months later. The agent encountered blocks but found ways to bypass them, gaining access to both public and restricted files, the prime minister added. OpenAI said that the incident had occurred during internal testing of the model.
18 November 2025, 14:24 GMT