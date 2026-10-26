International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/democrats-exploit-russian-diesel-probes-to-play-politics-before-midterms-says-republican-1124938599.html
Democrats Exploit Russian Diesel Probes to Play Politics Before Midterms, Says Republican
Democrats Exploit Russian Diesel Probes to Play Politics Before Midterms, Says Republican
Sputnik International
Congress has the right to investigate possible sanctions violations, but it’s important to distinguish legitimate oversight from using economic issues in political warfare, Republican Malik Francis tells Sputnik. 
2026-10-26T09:07+0000
2026-10-26T09:07+0000
world
donald trump
russia
us
democrats
congress
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/05/1124265452_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21e46ef5c31a964f307b998c7e636042.jpg
He warns that possible disruptions to diesel supplies and price hikes could raise costs for transport, agriculture, and industry and push up food and goods prices.However, the investigation itself doesn’t mean imports will automatically stop or prices will rise. Touching on Russia-US dialogue, he stresses that agreements between Moscow and Washington don’t signal weakness, and if Trump’s talks with Putin help reduce tensions and protect US interests, rejecting them purely for political reasons is wrong.National interests must come before party ambitions, and citizens shouldn’t become hostages of electioneering, he concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russian-diesel-is-only-lifeline-for-us-fuel-market--economic-expert-1124935673.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/05/1124265452_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58dfde0fe15a0eeb07bc3fd5aba52a9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, russia, us, democrats, congress
donald trump, russia, us, democrats, congress

Democrats Exploit Russian Diesel Probes to Play Politics Before Midterms, Says Republican

09:07 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Erin ScottHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Erin Scott
Subscribe
Congress has the right to investigate possible sanctions violations, but it’s important to distinguish legitimate oversight from using economic issues in political warfare, Republican Malik Francis tells Sputnik. 
He warns that possible disruptions to diesel supplies and price hikes could raise costs for transport, agriculture, and industry and push up food and goods prices.
However, the investigation itself doesn’t mean imports will automatically stop or prices will rise.

Touching on Russia-US dialogue, he stresses that agreements between Moscow and Washington don’t signal weakness, and if Trump’s talks with Putin help reduce tensions and protect US interests, rejecting them purely for political reasons is wrong.

National interests must come before party ambitions, and citizens shouldn’t become hostages of electioneering, he concludes.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Analysts say the price of crude oil dropped below $100 million Friday for the first time since Feb. 28 following the president's announcement of plans to release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
World
Russian Diesel Is Only Lifeline for US Fuel Market — Economic Expert
Yesterday, 13:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала