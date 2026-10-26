Democrats Exploit Russian Diesel Probes to Play Politics Before Midterms, Says Republican
© AP Photo / Erin ScottHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
© AP Photo / Erin Scott
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Congress has the right to investigate possible sanctions violations, but it’s important to distinguish legitimate oversight from using economic issues in political warfare, Republican Malik Francis tells Sputnik.
He warns that possible disruptions to diesel supplies and price hikes could raise costs for transport, agriculture, and industry and push up food and goods prices.
However, the investigation itself doesn’t mean imports will automatically stop or prices will rise.
Touching on Russia-US dialogue, he stresses that agreements between Moscow and Washington don’t signal weakness, and if Trump’s talks with Putin help reduce tensions and protect US interests, rejecting them purely for political reasons is wrong.
National interests must come before party ambitions, and citizens shouldn’t become hostages of electioneering, he concludes.
Touching on Russia-US dialogue, he stresses that agreements between Moscow and Washington don’t signal weakness, and if Trump’s talks with Putin help reduce tensions and protect US interests, rejecting them purely for political reasons is wrong.
National interests must come before party ambitions, and citizens shouldn’t become hostages of electioneering, he concludes.
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