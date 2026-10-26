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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/french-police-detained-over-1400-protesters-on-saturday---interior-minister-1124939810.html
French Police Detained Over 1,400 Protesters on Saturday - Interior Minister
French Police Detained Over 1,400 Protesters on Saturday - Interior Minister
Sputnik International
French police detained more than 1,400 people during nationwide protests on Saturday, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.
2026-10-26T10:54+0000
2026-10-26T10:54+0000
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"We detained 1,435 people across the country," the minister told RMC radio on Monday. Over 400,000 people took part in the demonstrations. More than 100 people were detained for carrying weapons, Nunez said. He said the curfew will remain in force in several French cities in the coming days. The French authorities are preparing for the third consecutive Saturday of mass demonstrations on October 31. Security measures will be stepped up to maintain public order, the minister added. The protests in France began in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand improvements to their schools. They were later joined by people frustrated by rising prices, and the movement spread to other regions. The largest demonstration to date took place on October 17. According to the French Interior Ministry, approximately 550,000 people participated. French law enforcement used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against the protesters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/paris-region-police-say-40-people-detained-ahead-of-upcoming-protests-1124892964.html
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French Police Detained Over 1,400 Protesters on Saturday - Interior Minister

10:54 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Louise DelmottePeople gather at Republique plaza in a protest against the right-wing
People gather at Republique plaza in a protest against the right-wing - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Louise Delmotte
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French police detained more than 1,400 people during nationwide protests on Saturday, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.
"We detained 1,435 people across the country," the minister told RMC radio on Monday.
Over 400,000 people took part in the demonstrations. More than 100 people were detained for carrying weapons, Nunez said.
He said the curfew will remain in force in several French cities in the coming days.
The French authorities are preparing for the third consecutive Saturday of mass demonstrations on October 31. Security measures will be stepped up to maintain public order, the minister added.
The protests in France began in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand improvements to their schools. They were later joined by people frustrated by rising prices, and the movement spread to other regions.
The largest demonstration to date took place on October 17. According to the French Interior Ministry, approximately 550,000 people participated. French law enforcement used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against the protesters.
French policemen on guard in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
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Paris Region Police Say 40 People Detained Ahead of Upcoming Protests
17 October, 12:10 GMT
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