https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/head-of-libyan-presidential-council-will-pay-visit-to-russia---office-1124941196.html
Head of Libyan Presidential Council Will Pay Visit to Russia - Office
Head of Libyan Presidential Council Will Pay Visit to Russia - Office
Sputnik International
Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad Al-Manfi is on a visit to Moscow on Monday to participate in the Russia-Africa summit and the summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the office of the Presidential Council said.
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"Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi is on a visit to Moscow on Monday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, as well as in the eighth meeting of heads of state and government of the participating countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)," the statement read. Al-Manfi's visit is taking place at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the office said, adding that it is expected that during the trip, talks will take place, at which "the parties will discuss Libyan-Russian relations and consider the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the interests of both states."
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Head of Libyan Presidential Council Will Pay Visit to Russia - Office
DOHA (Sputnik) - Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad Al-Manfi is on a visit to Moscow on Monday to participate in the Russia-Africa summit and the summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the office of the Presidential Council said.
"Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi is on a visit to Moscow on Monday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, as well as in the eighth meeting of heads of state and government of the participating countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)," the statement read.
Al-Manfi's visit is taking place at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the office said, adding that it is expected that during the trip, talks will take place, at which "the parties will discuss Libyan-Russian relations and consider the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the interests of both states."