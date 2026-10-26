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Head of Libyan Presidential Council Will Pay Visit to Russia - Office
Head of Libyan Presidential Council Will Pay Visit to Russia - Office
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Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad Al-Manfi is on a visit to Moscow on Monday to participate in the Russia-Africa summit and the summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the office of the Presidential Council said.
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"Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi is on a visit to Moscow on Monday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, as well as in the eighth meeting of heads of state and government of the participating countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)," the statement read. Al-Manfi's visit is taking place at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the office said, adding that it is expected that during the trip, talks will take place, at which "the parties will discuss Libyan-Russian relations and consider the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the interests of both states."
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Head of Libyan Presidential Council Will Pay Visit to Russia - Office

13:08 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei ChirikovA plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
A plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei Chirikov
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DOHA (Sputnik) - Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad Al-Manfi is on a visit to Moscow on Monday to participate in the Russia-Africa summit and the summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the office of the Presidential Council said.
"Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi is on a visit to Moscow on Monday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, as well as in the eighth meeting of heads of state and government of the participating countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)," the statement read.
Al-Manfi's visit is taking place at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the office said, adding that it is expected that during the trip, talks will take place, at which "the parties will discuss Libyan-Russian relations and consider the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the interests of both states."
A screeshot of a video fom social media, showing an explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg, South Africa on December 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
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