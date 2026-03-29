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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/libya-calls-for-international-investigation-into-attack-on-russian-gas-tanker-1123913347.html
Libya Calls for International Investigation Into Attack on Russian Gas Tanker
Libya Calls for International Investigation Into Attack on Russian Gas Tanker
Sputnik International
International organizations should investigate the attack on a Russian gas tanker in the Mediterranean off Libya’s coast, Adel Abdelkafi, national security adviser to the Libyan Supreme State Council (SSC), told Sputnik.
2026-03-29T04:48+0000
2026-03-29T04:48+0000
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The Russian Ministry of Transport said on March 3 that the Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz had been attacked by unmanned Ukrainian boats off the coast of Libya, in close proximity to Malta's territorial waters in the Mediterranean Sea. He emphasized that, along with international organizations, the attention of Mediterranean coastal states was also crucial to preventing such attacks, protecting the marine environment, and ensuring the security of these countries. Earlier, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it could manage the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the Russian LNG tanker off the coast of Libya. The LNG tanker will be towed to one of the corporation’s ports. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the LNG tanker, carrying 100,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, had lost propulsion and power and suffered a fire and gas explosion. All 30 crew members were rescued, but two sailors were injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/investigation-into-circumstances-of-attacks-on-tankers-in-black-sea-underway---sources-1123203263.html
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Libya Calls for International Investigation Into Attack on Russian Gas Tanker

04:48 GMT 29.03.2026
© Photo : Twitter / @shanermurphA screeshot of a video fom social media, showing an explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg, South Africa on December 24, 2022
A screeshot of a video fom social media, showing an explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg, South Africa on December 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
© Photo : Twitter / @shanermurph
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BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - International organizations should investigate the attack on a Russian gas tanker in the Mediterranean off Libya’s coast, Adel Abdelkafi, national security adviser to the Libyan Supreme State Council (SSC), told Sputnik.
The Russian Ministry of Transport said on March 3 that the Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz had been attacked by unmanned Ukrainian boats off the coast of Libya, in close proximity to Malta's territorial waters in the Mediterranean Sea.
"This issue [the attack on the gas tanker] requires the attention of relevant international bodies or organizations with experience in resolving such incidents, in order to prevent negative consequences for the Libyan coast, Libyan territory, and its citizens," Abdelkafi said.
He emphasized that, along with international organizations, the attention of Mediterranean coastal states was also crucial to preventing such attacks, protecting the marine environment, and ensuring the security of these countries.
Black Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
World
Probe Launched Into String of Attacks on Black Sea Tankers - Sources
30 November 2025, 15:19 GMT
Earlier, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it could manage the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the Russian LNG tanker off the coast of Libya. The LNG tanker will be towed to one of the corporation’s ports.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the LNG tanker, carrying 100,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, had lost propulsion and power and suffered a fire and gas explosion. All 30 crew members were rescued, but two sailors were injured.
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