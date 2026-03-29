https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/libya-calls-for-international-investigation-into-attack-on-russian-gas-tanker-1123913347.html

Libya Calls for International Investigation Into Attack on Russian Gas Tanker

Libya Calls for International Investigation Into Attack on Russian Gas Tanker

Sputnik International

International organizations should investigate the attack on a Russian gas tanker in the Mediterranean off Libya’s coast, Adel Abdelkafi, national security adviser to the Libyan Supreme State Council (SSC), told Sputnik.

2026-03-29T04:48+0000

2026-03-29T04:48+0000

2026-03-29T04:48+0000

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The Russian Ministry of Transport said on March 3 that the Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz had been attacked by unmanned Ukrainian boats off the coast of Libya, in close proximity to Malta's territorial waters in the Mediterranean Sea. He emphasized that, along with international organizations, the attention of Mediterranean coastal states was also crucial to preventing such attacks, protecting the marine environment, and ensuring the security of these countries. Earlier, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it could manage the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the Russian LNG tanker off the coast of Libya. The LNG tanker will be towed to one of the corporation’s ports. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the LNG tanker, carrying 100,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, had lost propulsion and power and suffered a fire and gas explosion. All 30 crew members were rescued, but two sailors were injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/investigation-into-circumstances-of-attacks-on-tankers-in-black-sea-underway---sources-1123203263.html

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naval terrorism, ukrainian terrorists, cia operation, cia terrorism, terrorist attack, maritime terrorism, ship destruction, russian ship, attack on russia, casus belle, gas ship, gas supply, gas shipment, gas tanker, russian gas, russian lng