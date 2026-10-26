https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/houthis-claim-attack-on-oil-pumping-stations-in-saudi-arabia-1124939482.html
Houthis Claim Attack on Oil Pumping Stations in Saudi Arabia
Houthis Claim Attack on Oil Pumping Stations in Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Monday that it had launched attacks on oil pumping stations of the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia.
2026-10-26T10:47+0000
2026-10-26T10:47+0000
2026-10-26T10:47+0000
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"We conducted an operation, carrying out drone strikes on oil pumping stations located along the East-West pipeline," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said. The Houthis also carried out two operations targeting Saudi-led coalition forces and weapon storage sites in Yemen's provinces of Lahej and Aden, Saree said. Hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces loyal to the internationally recognized Yemeni government intensified in August following a four-year lull after the Houthis attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in retaliation for the shelling of Sanaa's airport.
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Houthis Claim Attack on Oil Pumping Stations in Saudi Arabia
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Monday that it had launched attacks on oil pumping stations of the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia.
"We conducted an operation, carrying out drone strikes on oil pumping stations located along the East-West pipeline," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
The Houthis also carried out two operations targeting Saudi-led coalition forces and weapon storage sites in Yemen's provinces of Lahej and Aden, Saree said.
Hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces loyal to the internationally recognized Yemeni government intensified in August following a four-year lull after the Houthis attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in retaliation for the shelling of Sanaa's airport.