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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/humanitarian-aid-from-russia-to-cuba-directed-to-most-vulnerable-citizens---minister-1124942737.html
Humanitarian Aid From Russia to Cuba Directed to Most Vulnerable Citizens - Minister
Humanitarian Aid From Russia to Cuba Directed to Most Vulnerable Citizens - Minister
Sputnik International
The humanitarian aid coming to Cuba from Russia is being directed to the most vulnerable categories of citizens, Cuba’s Minister of Domestic Trade Betsy Diaz Velazquez told Sputnik when asked about the recent shipment of 750 tonnes of vegetable oil to the island.
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"Now, these 750 tonnes will be distributed to children aged zero to five who are in the most vulnerable situation — to children with chronic diseases, children with insufficient weight and height, as well as to pregnant women," Velazquez said. She noted that the vegetable oil Russia is sending follows the continuation of food supplies under the United Nations World Food Program. Velazquez also said that as the volume of incoming aid increases, the Cuban authorities will be able to cover other priority age groups. In recent months, the United States has increased its sanctions pressure against Cuba. In late January, the United States authorized duties on imports from countries supplying the island with oil and declared a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. The measure has exacerbated Cuba’s fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.
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Humanitarian Aid From Russia to Cuba Directed to Most Vulnerable Citizens - Minister

14:46 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaОтряд кораблей Балтийского флота прибыли на Кубу
Отряд кораблей Балтийского флота прибыли на Кубу - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
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HAVANA (Sputnik) - The humanitarian aid coming to Cuba from Russia is being directed to the most vulnerable categories of citizens, Cuba’s Minister of Domestic Trade Betsy Diaz Velazquez told Sputnik when asked about the recent shipment of 750 tonnes of vegetable oil to the island.
"Now, these 750 tonnes will be distributed to children aged zero to five who are in the most vulnerable situation — to children with chronic diseases, children with insufficient weight and height, as well as to pregnant women," Velazquez said.
She noted that the vegetable oil Russia is sending follows the continuation of food supplies under the United Nations World Food Program.
"We thank the Russian government and the Russian people for this ongoing cooperation, which demonstrates the ties that bind us," the minister added.
Velazquez also said that as the volume of incoming aid increases, the Cuban authorities will be able to cover other priority age groups.
In recent months, the United States has increased its sanctions pressure against Cuba. In late January, the United States authorized duties on imports from countries supplying the island with oil and declared a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. The measure has exacerbated Cuba’s fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.
Lavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
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Russia Vows Unwavering Solidarity With Cuba Amid Storm of External Pressure - Lavrov
3 June, 07:26 GMT
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