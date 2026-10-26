https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/hundreds-of-russian-children-in-ukrainian-myrotvorets-database-un-envoy-1124945006.html
Hundreds of Russian Children In Ukrainian 'Myrotvorets' Database - UN Envoy
Hundreds of Russian Children In Ukrainian 'Myrotvorets' Database - UN Envoy
Sputnik International
Hundreds of underage Russians aged between two and 17 have been added to the database of the Ukrainian notoriously controversial website Myrotvorets, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.
2026-10-26T18:50+0000
2026-10-26T18:50+0000
2026-10-26T18:50+0000
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"By the end of 2021, more than 300 underage Russians aged two to 17 had been added to the 'Myrotvorets' database. In 2025, more than a hundred minors from Russia were added to the database," the diplomat told the UN Security Council. The diplomat reminded that the creators of this internet resource consider those included in the lists to be "enemies of Ukraine" who are to be eliminated. He emphasized that, in addition to Russian citizens, the portal contains personal information about minors from Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Israel, Uzbekistan, Moldova, and other countries. As an example, Nebenzia cited the story of Faina Savenkova, a resident of Lugansk, who appeared on the website in 2021 at the age of 12 after publishing an open video message to the members of the UN Security Council on Children’s Day, calling for attention to be paid to the situation of children in Donbass. The diplomat also drew attention to the destructive stance of Western countries, accusing EU representatives of spreading disinformation regarding the issue of protecting minors. Ukrainian website Myrotvorets is known for controversial publications in which it discloses the personal details of journalists, militia members from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), and other citizens, labeling them "enemies of Ukraine." Personal data of minors have also repeatedly been published on the website. In addition, its database has information on a number of Russian cultural figures and citizens from various other countries.
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Hundreds of Russian Children In Ukrainian 'Myrotvorets' Database - UN Envoy
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Hundreds of underage Russians aged between two and 17 have been added to the database of the Ukrainian notoriously controversial website Myrotvorets, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.
"By the end of 2021, more than 300 underage Russians aged two to 17 had been added to the 'Myrotvorets' database. In 2025, more than a hundred minors from Russia were added to the database," the diplomat told the UN Security Council.
The diplomat reminded that the creators of this internet resource consider those included in the lists to be "enemies of Ukraine" who are to be eliminated. He emphasized that, in addition to Russian citizens, the portal contains personal information about minors from Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Israel, Uzbekistan, Moldova, and other countries.
As an example, Nebenzia cited the story of Faina Savenkova, a resident of Lugansk, who appeared on the website in 2021 at the age of 12 after publishing an open video message to the members of the UN Security Council on Children’s Day, calling for attention to be paid to the situation of children in Donbass.
The diplomat also drew attention to the destructive stance of Western countries, accusing EU representatives of spreading disinformation regarding the issue of protecting minors.
"One of the serious factors hindering the implementation of the Security Council’s mandate to protect children in conflict is double standards and outright lies. For example, the representative of Latvia is making accusations that cannot be verified. They shamelessly spread lies about abducted and deported children. Their counterparts, representatives of Denmark, echo this, and their allies, political liars from the European Union, disseminate these falsehoods at every turn, with or without reason," Nebenzia added.
Ukrainian website Myrotvorets is known for controversial publications in which it discloses the personal details of journalists, militia members from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), and other citizens, labeling them "enemies of Ukraine." Personal data of minors have also repeatedly been published on the website. In addition, its database has information on a number of Russian cultural figures and citizens from various other countries.