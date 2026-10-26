https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/latin-american-leaders-congratulate-brazils-lula-da-silva-on-election-victory-1124937647.html
Latin American Leaders Congratulate Brazil's Lula da Silva on Election Victory
Latin American Leaders Congratulate Brazil's Lula da Silva on Election Victory
Sputnik International
The presidents of Cuba, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay and Mexico have congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his reelection as the president of Brazil.
2026-10-26T07:07+0000
2026-10-26T07:07+0000
2026-10-26T07:07+0000
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Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a message posted online late on Sunday that Brazil could count on Cuba in strengthening the unity of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi said after a phone conversation with Lula that he had congratulated the 80-year-old on his victory and the democratic celebration that the electoral process represented. Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz said he would work together with Brazil to strengthen bilateral relations and create opportunities for development. Paraguayan President Santiago Pena said that the two countries shared a common agenda in integration and development and would continue to work together for the well-being of their peoples. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated the people of Brazil on their electoral victory in a post on social media, saying "long live democracy." Brazilians voted in the presidential runoff on Sunday. With 99.98% of the ballots counted, left-wing Lula da Silva is projected to secure 51.78% of the vote, versus 48.22% of his right-wing opponent, Flavio Bolsonaro. The Superior Electoral Court said in a comment on the vote tally that the outcome is "mathematically determined."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/lula-wins-historic-fourth-term-in-brazil-1124937215.html
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Latin American Leaders Congratulate Brazil's Lula da Silva on Election Victory
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The presidents of Cuba, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay and Mexico have congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his reelection as the president of Brazil.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a message posted online late on Sunday that Brazil could count on Cuba in strengthening the unity of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi said after a phone conversation with Lula that he had congratulated the 80-year-old on his victory and the democratic celebration that the electoral process represented.
Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz said he would work together with Brazil to strengthen bilateral relations and create opportunities for development.
Paraguayan President Santiago Pena said that the two countries shared a common agenda in integration and development and would continue to work together for the well-being of their peoples.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated the people of Brazil on their electoral victory in a post on social media, saying "long live democracy."
Brazilians voted in the presidential runoff on Sunday. With 99.98% of the ballots counted, left-wing Lula da Silva is projected to secure 51.78% of the vote, versus 48.22% of his right-wing opponent, Flavio Bolsonaro. The Superior Electoral Court said in a comment on the vote tally that the outcome is "mathematically determined."