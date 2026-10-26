https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/macron-admits-authorities-were-not-ready-for-protests-in-france-1124945138.html
Macron Admits Authorities Were Not Ready for Protests in France
Macron Admits Authorities Were Not Ready for Protests in France
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday admitted that the authorities were not prepared for such complex protests as those that swept the country on October 17.
2026-10-26T18:52+0000
2026-10-26T18:52+0000
2026-10-26T18:52+0000
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On October 17, France saw the largest nationwide demonstration of the entire series of protests that began in mid-September. According to the Interior Ministry, about 550,000 people took part, and French security forces used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against the protesters. "The truth is that both in Marseille and in other cities on October 17, there were not enough law enforcement forces... because we completely did not expect what would happen," the president said during a visit to Marseille. Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/first-sentences-handed-down-following-unrest-in-paris-on-october-17---reports-1124906986.html
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Macron Admits Authorities Were Not Ready for Protests in France
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday admitted that the authorities were not prepared for such complex protests as those that swept the country on October 17.
On October 17, France saw the largest nationwide demonstration of the entire series of protests that began in mid-September. According to the Interior Ministry, about 550,000 people took part, and French security forces used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against the protesters.
"The truth is that both in Marseille and in other cities on October 17, there were not enough law enforcement forces... because we completely did not expect what would happen," the president said during a visit to Marseille.
Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions.