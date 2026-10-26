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Madagascar's Officials Learning Russian at President's Request - Minister
Madagascar's Officials Learning Russian at President's Request - Minister
Sputnik International
The president of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, has urged all government officials to follow his son's example and learn the Russian language, the country's national education minister, Rajaonarison Sendra Nirina, told Sputnik.
2026-10-26T07:16+0000
2026-10-26T07:16+0000
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"Right now, even our president is requiring all ministers to learn Russian. His son already knows the language," the minister said in an interview with the agency. This initiative stems from the active development of cooperation with Russia, she noted. A Russian-language learning program is already being implemented across various ministries.
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Madagascar's Officials Learning Russian at President's Request - Minister

07:16 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei ChirikovA plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
A plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei Chirikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The president of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, has urged all government officials to follow his son's example and learn the Russian language, the country's national education minister, Rajaonarison Sendra Nirina, told Sputnik.
"Right now, even our president is requiring all ministers to learn Russian. His son already knows the language," the minister said in an interview with the agency.
This initiative stems from the active development of cooperation with Russia, she noted. A Russian-language learning program is already being implemented across various ministries.
"All ministries are undergoing Russian-language training," the minister said.
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a military ceremony during a visit at the Digital Support and Cyber Command (CATNC) of the French Army as part of his New Year address to the Armed Forces, in Cesson-Sevigne, western France, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2026
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