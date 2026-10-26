https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/madagascars-officials-learning-russian-at-presidents-request---minister-1124937913.html
Madagascar's Officials Learning Russian at President's Request - Minister
Madagascar's Officials Learning Russian at President's Request - Minister
Sputnik International
The president of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, has urged all government officials to follow his son's example and learn the Russian language, the country's national education minister, Rajaonarison Sendra Nirina, told Sputnik.
2026-10-26T07:16+0000
2026-10-26T07:16+0000
2026-10-26T07:16+0000
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"Right now, even our president is requiring all ministers to learn Russian. His son already knows the language," the minister said in an interview with the agency. This initiative stems from the active development of cooperation with Russia, she noted. A Russian-language learning program is already being implemented across various ministries.
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Madagascar's Officials Learning Russian at President's Request - Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The president of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, has urged all government officials to follow his son's example and learn the Russian language, the country's national education minister, Rajaonarison Sendra Nirina, told Sputnik.
"Right now, even our president is requiring all ministers to learn Russian. His son already knows the language," the minister said in an interview with the agency.
This initiative stems from the active development of cooperation with Russia, she noted. A Russian-language learning program is already being implemented across various ministries.
"All ministries are undergoing Russian-language training," the minister said.