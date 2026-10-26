Moscow Industrial Companies Hold Business Talks in Bahrain
© Photo : Press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow GovernmentMoscow Industrial Companies Hold Business Talks in Bahrain
© Photo : Press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government
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The Mosprom Export Support Center organized a series of meetings between Moscow-based industrial companies and prospective clients in Manama. Participants discussed cooperation in construction, IT, telecommunications, and the supply of confectionery products to the local market, Moscow's deputy mayor for transport and industry Maxim Liksutov, said.
"Moscow is firmly established as Russia's leading region in terms of trade with Arab countries, accounting for more than 30% of Russia's total trade turnover with these nations. The Kingdom of Bahrain is a promising market for expanding Moscow's high-tech exports. Projects in pharmaceuticals and medicine, energy, robotics, additive manufacturing, and the Industrial Internet of Things offer particularly strong potential for bilateral cooperation," Liksutov said.
The visit by Moscow business representatives to Bahrain aimed to strengthen trade and economic ties and expand the presence of Moscow-based companies in the region.
"The negotiations in Bahrain brought together microelectronics developers and representatives of Moscow's food, light manufacturing, and construction industries. In total, they held approximately 50 meetings with potential business partners, including leading companies in the local telecommunications and construction sectors, food distributors, and retail chains that also operate in neighboring countries such as Oman and the UAE," said Anatoly Garbuzov, minister of the Moscow Government and head of Moscow's Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
Neoros, a resident company of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, also participated in the negotiations. The company develops and manufactures high-speed optical transceivers based on photonic integrated circuits.
In Bahrain, Neoros representatives met with prospective clients, including solution integrators specializing in telecommunications, network infrastructure, and data centers. Among them were telecommunications operator stc Bahrain and local IT and telecommunications provider Almoayed Group.
Another participant in the business mission was the Moscow-based company Nevidimye Reshetki (Invisible Grilles), which manufactures innovative ventilation diffusers under the INVISILINE brand. The company already exports its products to CIS and Persian Gulf countries. During the visit to Bahrain, its representatives held a series of negotiations with local business partners.
Moscow's food industry was represented by the United Confectioners holding company, which actively exports its products to CIS countries, Asia, and the Middle East, including the UAE.