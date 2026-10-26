https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/moscow-industrial-companies-hold-business-talks-in-bahrain-1124940895.html

Moscow Industrial Companies Hold Business Talks in Bahrain

Moscow Industrial Companies Hold Business Talks in Bahrain

Sputnik International

The Mosprom Export Support Center organized a series of meetings between Moscow-based industrial companies and prospective clients in Manama. Participants discussed cooperation in construction, IT, telecommunications, and the supply of confectionery products to the local market, Moscow's deputy mayor for transport and industry Maxim Liksutov, said.

2026-10-26T11:38+0000

2026-10-26T11:38+0000

2026-10-26T11:38+0000

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"Moscow is firmly established as Russia's leading region in terms of trade with Arab countries, accounting for more than 30% of Russia's total trade turnover with these nations. The Kingdom of Bahrain is a promising market for expanding Moscow's high-tech exports. Projects in pharmaceuticals and medicine, energy, robotics, additive manufacturing, and the Industrial Internet of Things offer particularly strong potential for bilateral cooperation," Liksutov said.The visit by Moscow business representatives to Bahrain aimed to strengthen trade and economic ties and expand the presence of Moscow-based companies in the region.Neoros, a resident company of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, also participated in the negotiations. The company develops and manufactures high-speed optical transceivers based on photonic integrated circuits.In Bahrain, Neoros representatives met with prospective clients, including solution integrators specializing in telecommunications, network infrastructure, and data centers. Among them were telecommunications operator stc Bahrain and local IT and telecommunications provider Almoayed Group.Another participant in the business mission was the Moscow-based company Nevidimye Reshetki (Invisible Grilles), which manufactures innovative ventilation diffusers under the INVISILINE brand. The company already exports its products to CIS and Persian Gulf countries. During the visit to Bahrain, its representatives held a series of negotiations with local business partners.Moscow's food industry was represented by the United Confectioners holding company, which actively exports its products to CIS countries, Asia, and the Middle East, including the UAE.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/moscow-companies-hold-over-100-business-meetings-at-innoprom-exhibition-in-minsk-1124896709.html

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