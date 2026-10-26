https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/potential-us-strikes-on-iran-to-go-beyond-efforts-to-maintain-status-quo---reports-1124940068.html

Potential US Strikes on Iran to Go Beyond Efforts to Maintain Status Quo - Reports

Potential US Strikes on Iran to Go Beyond Efforts to Maintain Status Quo - Reports

Sputnik International

New US strikes on Iran would go beyond efforts to maintain the status quo by striking Iranian military sites that can be quickly rebuilt, CNN reported, citing sources.

2026-10-26T11:00+0000

2026-10-26T11:00+0000

2026-10-26T11:00+0000

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The United States has enough troops deployed in the region to carry out potential strikes. A new military operation will likely be larger in scope than before, the report said. Unnamed US officials said that the US troops in the Middle East are ready to launch new, potentially large-scale military operations against Iran "within 96 hours of receiving" an order from President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Trump said that he needed to decide whether to "finish it off" or strike a deal with Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-preparing-military-bases-for-long-autonomous-operation-in-possible-conflict---reports-1124939680.html

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