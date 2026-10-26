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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/potential-us-strikes-on-iran-to-go-beyond-efforts-to-maintain-status-quo---reports-1124940068.html
Potential US Strikes on Iran to Go Beyond Efforts to Maintain Status Quo - Reports
Potential US Strikes on Iran to Go Beyond Efforts to Maintain Status Quo - Reports
Sputnik International
New US strikes on Iran would go beyond efforts to maintain the status quo by striking Iranian military sites that can be quickly rebuilt, CNN reported, citing sources.
2026-10-26T11:00+0000
2026-10-26T11:00+0000
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The United States has enough troops deployed in the region to carry out potential strikes. A new military operation will likely be larger in scope than before, the report said. Unnamed US officials said that the US troops in the Middle East are ready to launch new, potentially large-scale military operations against Iran "within 96 hours of receiving" an order from President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Trump said that he needed to decide whether to "finish it off" or strike a deal with Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-preparing-military-bases-for-long-autonomous-operation-in-possible-conflict---reports-1124939680.html
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Potential US Strikes on Iran to Go Beyond Efforts to Maintain Status Quo - Reports

11:00 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Darin RussellIn this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Darin Russell
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New US strikes on Iran would go beyond efforts to maintain the status quo by striking Iranian military sites that can be quickly rebuilt, CNN reported, citing sources.
The United States has enough troops deployed in the region to carry out potential strikes. A new military operation will likely be larger in scope than before, the report said.
Unnamed US officials said that the US troops in the Middle East are ready to launch new, potentially large-scale military operations against Iran "within 96 hours of receiving" an order from President Donald Trump.
On Sunday, Trump said that he needed to decide whether to "finish it off" or strike a deal with Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Preparing Military Bases for Long Autonomous Operation in Possible Conflict - Reports
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