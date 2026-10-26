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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-preparing-military-bases-for-long-autonomous-operation-in-possible-conflict---reports-1124939680.html
US Preparing Military Bases for Long Autonomous Operation in Possible Conflict - Reports
US Preparing Military Bases for Long Autonomous Operation in Possible Conflict - Reports
Sputnik International
The Pentagon is preparing military bases within the United States for autonomous operation for at least 90 days in the event of a military conflict, Fox News reported citing documents.
2026-10-26T10:50+0000
2026-10-26T10:50+0000
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The channel notes that this preparation stems from the fact that the US military is heavily dependent on civilian power grids, which support communications, logistics, and weapons production. The Pentagon is preparing US military bases to continue operating for at least 90 days without external support, as it readies for a potential large-scale war that could paralyze power grids, disrupt supply chains, and threaten critical infrastructure within the United States, the publication said. According to the network, the FORTRESS program is designed to ensure that US forces can continue combat operations even if civilian systems are compromised. The Pentagon is reportedly laying the groundwork to pivot civilian manufacturing toward defense production during a potential crisis, while also developing alternative supply chains and building up strategic reserves of ammunition, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts, and medical supplies. Furthermore, the initiative includes the use of portable nuclear reactors, large-scale battery systems, and microgrids, which would allow military facilities to disconnect from civilian power grids and continue functioning during prolonged power outages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/araghchi-warns-us-against-renewing-attacks-on-iran-1124901566.html
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US Preparing Military Bases for Long Autonomous Operation in Possible Conflict - Reports

10:50 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington
The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pentagon is preparing military bases within the United States for autonomous operation for at least 90 days in the event of a military conflict, Fox News reported citing documents.
The channel notes that this preparation stems from the fact that the US military is heavily dependent on civilian power grids, which support communications, logistics, and weapons production.
The Pentagon is preparing US military bases to continue operating for at least 90 days without external support, as it readies for a potential large-scale war that could paralyze power grids, disrupt supply chains, and threaten critical infrastructure within the United States, the publication said.
According to the network, the FORTRESS program is designed to ensure that US forces can continue combat operations even if civilian systems are compromised.
The Pentagon is reportedly laying the groundwork to pivot civilian manufacturing toward defense production during a potential crisis, while also developing alternative supply chains and building up strategic reserves of ammunition, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts, and medical supplies.
Furthermore, the initiative includes the use of portable nuclear reactors, large-scale battery systems, and microgrids, which would allow military facilities to disconnect from civilian power grids and continue functioning during prolonged power outages.
Arman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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