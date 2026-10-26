https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/putin-congratulates-lula-da-silva-on-re-election-as-president-of-brazil-1124939118.html

Putin Congratulates Lula da Silva on Re-Election as President of Brazil

Putin Congratulates Lula da Silva on Re-Election as President of Brazil

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election as the president of Brazil, the Kremlin said on Monday.

2026-10-26T10:29+0000

2026-10-26T10:29+0000

2026-10-26T10:29+0000

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Earlier in the day, incumbent Brazilian President Lula da Silva has won the presidential election, according to official results with over 99% of the votes counted. The voting results in Brazil confirmed the recognition of Lula da Silva's leadership qualities, as well as the support for his course towards the development of the country, Putin added. Russia and Brazil will continue to work closely to expand their fruitful cooperation, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/latin-american-leaders-congratulate-brazils-lula-da-silva-on-election-victory-1124937647.html

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