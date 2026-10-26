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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/putin-congratulates-lula-da-silva-on-re-election-as-president-of-brazil-1124939118.html
Putin Congratulates Lula da Silva on Re-Election as President of Brazil
Putin Congratulates Lula da Silva on Re-Election as President of Brazil
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election as the president of Brazil, the Kremlin said on Monday.
2026-10-26T10:29+0000
2026-10-26T10:29+0000
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Earlier in the day, incumbent Brazilian President Lula da Silva has won the presidential election, according to official results with over 99% of the votes counted. The voting results in Brazil confirmed the recognition of Lula da Silva's leadership qualities, as well as the support for his course towards the development of the country, Putin added. Russia and Brazil will continue to work closely to expand their fruitful cooperation, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/latin-american-leaders-congratulate-brazils-lula-da-silva-on-election-victory-1124937647.html
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Putin Congratulates Lula da Silva on Re-Election as President of Brazil

10:29 GMT 26.10.2026
© Maxim ShemetovRussian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enter the hall during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 9, 2025, during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enter the hall during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 9, 2025, during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© Maxim Shemetov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election as the president of Brazil, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, incumbent Brazilian President Lula da Silva has won the presidential election, according to official results with over 99% of the votes counted.
"Dear friend, please accept my warmest congratulations on your re-election as President of the Federal Republic of Brazil," Putin's congratulatory telegram read.
The voting results in Brazil confirmed the recognition of Lula da Silva's leadership qualities, as well as the support for his course towards the development of the country, Putin added.
"I would also like to cordially congratulate you on your birthday and wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and new successes in government activities for the benefit of the friendly Brazilian people," Putin's message read.
Russia and Brazil will continue to work closely to expand their fruitful cooperation, Putin added.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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