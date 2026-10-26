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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/qatar-working-on-agreement-between-us-iran-mutual-concessions-under-discussion---reports-1124942575.html
Qatar Working on Agreement Between US, Iran, Mutual Concessions Under Discussion - Reports
Qatar Working on Agreement Between US, Iran, Mutual Concessions Under Discussion - Reports
Sputnik International
Qatar is working on an agreement between the United States and Iran, under which both sides will make a number of mutual concessions within five days, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.
2026-10-26T14:42+0000
2026-10-26T14:42+0000
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Iran is expected to open the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, and the United States would reportedly lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports. The main obstacle to reaching an agreement is the decision on when exactly each party will make the proposed concessions, the report said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/potential-us-strikes-on-iran-to-go-beyond-efforts-to-maintain-status-quo---reports-1124940068.html
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Qatar Working on Agreement Between US, Iran, Mutual Concessions Under Discussion - Reports

14:42 GMT 26.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovA view on Qatar's capital Doha.
A view on Qatar's capital Doha. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Qatar is working on an agreement between the United States and Iran, under which both sides will make a number of mutual concessions within five days, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.
Iran is expected to open the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, and the United States would reportedly lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports.
The main obstacle to reaching an agreement is the decision on when exactly each party will make the proposed concessions, the report said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Potential US Strikes on Iran to Go Beyond Efforts to Maintain Status Quo - Reports
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