https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-interested-in-all-profitable-energy-markets-for-its-gas-exports---kremlin-1124938046.html

Russia Interested in All Profitable Energy Markets for Its Gas Exports - Kremlin

Russia Interested in All Profitable Energy Markets for Its Gas Exports - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia is interested in all markets that are profitable for it when it comes to gas exports, a point that Russian President Vladimir Putin has explained on numerous occasions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

2026-10-26T07:25+0000

2026-10-26T07:25+0000

2026-10-26T07:25+0000

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Peskov said that Russia was open to discussing gas supplies to Europe, provided there was interest from European nations and Russia had available volumes. Previously, Putin noted that Russia had never refused to supply energy resources to anyone. Rather, it were the Europeans themselves who chose to turn away from them, he said. The conflict in the Middle East has led to a significant increase in the price of gas in Europe. Russia has repeatedly pointed out that the EU's decision to move away from Russian energy sources had harmed the European economy, driving up energy costs and reducing competitiveness.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-and-us-set-to-expand-energy-ties---putins-envoy-1124925073.html

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