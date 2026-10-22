https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-and-us-set-to-expand-energy-ties---putins-envoy-1124925073.html

Russia and US Set to Expand Energy Ties - Putin’s Envoy

Russia and US Set to Expand Energy Ties - Putin’s Envoy

Sputnik International

On Wednesday, Putin and Witkoff held talks in St. Petersburg. On the Russian side, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev also took part in the negotiations.

2026-10-22T13:22+0000

2026-10-22T13:22+0000

2026-10-22T13:22+0000

world

kirill dmitriev

steve witkoff

yury ushakov

russia

cooperation

energy cooperation

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/16/1124924870_0:2:1353:763_1920x0_80_0_0_4ad877f9cbaf2ab66e3bfba82b5ec83e.jpg

"Of course we see cooperation in the energy sphere and it's going to grow and develop with the United States and we're sure that Europe is going to join that as well," Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum.Russia is ready to sell diesel to Europe, should any requests come through, he added.The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum is taking place in Istanbul on October 22-23, with its central theme being the challenges of a shifting world and a transforming economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-us-deals-could-lure-europe-in-as-business-ties-widen--dmitriev-1124923092.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia and US set to expand energy ties - Putin’s envoy Sputnik International Russia and US set to expand energy ties - Putin’s envoy 2026-10-22T13:22+0000 true PT0M10S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kirill dmitriev, steve witkoff, yury ushakov, russia, cooperation, energy cooperation