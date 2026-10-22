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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-and-us-set-to-expand-energy-ties---putins-envoy-1124925073.html
Russia and US Set to Expand Energy Ties - Putin’s Envoy
Russia and US Set to Expand Energy Ties - Putin’s Envoy
Sputnik International
On Wednesday, Putin and Witkoff held talks in St. Petersburg. On the Russian side, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev also took part in the negotiations.
2026-10-22T13:22+0000
2026-10-22T13:22+0000
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"Of course we see cooperation in the energy sphere and it's going to grow and develop with the United States and we're sure that Europe is going to join that as well," Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum.Russia is ready to sell diesel to Europe, should any requests come through, he added.The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum is taking place in Istanbul on October 22-23, with its central theme being the challenges of a shifting world and a transforming economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-us-deals-could-lure-europe-in-as-business-ties-widen--dmitriev-1124923092.html
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Russia and US set to expand energy ties - Putin’s envoy
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Russia and US set to expand energy ties - Putin’s envoy
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kirill dmitriev, steve witkoff, yury ushakov, russia, cooperation, energy cooperation

Russia and US Set to Expand Energy Ties - Putin’s Envoy

13:22 GMT 22.10.2026
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On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks in St. Petersburg. On the Russian side, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev also took part in the negotiations.
"Of course we see cooperation in the energy sphere and it's going to grow and develop with the United States and we're sure that Europe is going to join that as well," Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum.
Russia is ready to sell diesel to Europe, should any requests come through, he added.

The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum is taking place in Istanbul on October 22-23, with its central theme being the challenges of a shifting world and a transforming economy.
Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
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