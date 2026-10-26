https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-rejects-forced-evacuation-of-families-with-children-from-alyoshki-1124941044.html

Russia Rejects Forced Evacuation of Families With Children From Alyoshki

Russia Rejects Forced Evacuation of Families With Children From Alyoshki

Sputnik International

Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova has rejected Ukrainian calls for the compulsory evacuation of families with children from Alyoshki in the Kherson region, insisting that residents must be allowed to decide for themselves whether to stay or leave.

2026-10-26T11:42+0000

2026-10-26T11:42+0000

2026-10-26T11:42+0000

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yana lantratova

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“As a human rights commissioner, I cannot accept the word ‘forcibly.’ We are talking about people who are capable of making informed decisions themselves,” Lantratova said, responding to Ukrainian statements citing Ukrainian legislation.She stressed that any evacuation must be voluntary and take residents' interests into account. Russia, she said, would work to ensure people could safely choose whether to remain in Alyoshki or evacuate to a destination of their choice. She also urged Kiev to order Ukrainian forces to stop shelling the town.The statements come ahead of a planned humanitarian operation in Alyoshki, located across the Dnepr River from Ukrainian-controlled Kherson. According to Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Russian forces will observe a ceasefire in the Kherson sector starting at 4 a.m. Moscow time on October 27, with military engineers tasked with securing routes for humanitarian convoys.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russian-troops-clear-hundreds-of-ukrainian-mines-from-roads-to-alyoshki-1124940593.html

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yana lantratova, russia, kherson, ukraine