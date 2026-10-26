Russian Troops Clear Hundreds of Ukrainian Mines From Roads to Alyoshki
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA soldier from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr engaged in a clearing operation in the Avdeyevka area
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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Russian military engineers are clearing roads leading to Alyoshki in the Kherson region of mines and explosive traps on a daily basis, Russia's Defense Ministry reported.
Ukrainian forces have shelled access roads to the town for more than two years, while extensively using drones to attack vehicles and remotely plant mines along key routes.
The ministry says these operations are obstructing civilian evacuations and preventing deliveries of food, medicine and other essential supplies.
Over the past week alone, Russian officials reported 18 artillery strikes and more than 120 drone attacks targeting Alyoshki and its access roads. During the same period, Russian troops reportedly defused more than 300 mines and other explosive devices.
The ministry says these operations are obstructing civilian evacuations and preventing deliveries of food, medicine and other essential supplies.
Over the past week alone, Russian officials reported 18 artillery strikes and more than 120 drone attacks targeting Alyoshki and its access roads. During the same period, Russian troops reportedly defused more than 300 mines and other explosive devices.