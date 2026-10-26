https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-industrial-complex-and-drone-storage-facility-1124937396.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex and Drone Storage Facility

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex and Drone Storage Facility

Sputnik International

The Russian military hit a storage facility for the Ukraine's long- and medium-range drones, as well as components for them, in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

2026-10-26T06:42+0000

2026-10-26T06:42+0000

2026-10-26T06:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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The Russian armed forces also struck a dry-cargo ship that was delivering military supplies intended for the Ukrainian military to the port of Odessa, ministry said."As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: in the Kharkov region... the PS-330 'Zalyutino' electrical substation in the city of Kharkov, which supports the operation of enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the statement also read. In addition, the Russian military struck loading and unloading infrastructure at three berth terminals and warehouses of the port of Chernomorsk, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russia-strikes-logistics-terminal-used-by-ukrainian-forces-in-kharkov-1124933002.html

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