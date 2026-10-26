https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-industrial-complex-and-drone-storage-facility-1124937396.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex and Drone Storage Facility
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex and Drone Storage Facility
Sputnik International
The Russian military hit a storage facility for the Ukraine's long- and medium-range drones, as well as components for them, in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday
2026-10-26T06:42+0000
2026-10-26T06:42+0000
2026-10-26T06:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kharkov
russian defense ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ade8f7680e08cb17ef60f53904b046c.jpg
The Russian armed forces also struck a dry-cargo ship that was delivering military supplies intended for the Ukrainian military to the port of Odessa, ministry said."As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: in the Kharkov region... the PS-330 'Zalyutino' electrical substation in the city of Kharkov, which supports the operation of enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the statement also read. In addition, the Russian military struck loading and unloading infrastructure at three berth terminals and warehouses of the port of Chernomorsk, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russia-strikes-logistics-terminal-used-by-ukrainian-forces-in-kharkov-1124933002.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98214e3d42d48b5e850227e91007c31d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, kharkov, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, kharkov, russian defense ministry
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex and Drone Storage Facility
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military hit a storage facility for the Ukraine's long- and medium-range drones, as well as components for them, in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday
The Russian armed forces also struck a dry-cargo ship that was delivering military supplies intended for the Ukrainian military to the port of Odessa, ministry said.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: in the Kharkov region... the PS-330 'Zalyutino' electrical substation in the city of Kharkov, which supports the operation of enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the statement also read.
In addition, the Russian military struck loading and unloading infrastructure at three berth terminals and warehouses of the port of Chernomorsk, the statement added.