International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-industrial-complex-and-drone-storage-facility-1124937396.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex and Drone Storage Facility
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex and Drone Storage Facility
Sputnik International
The Russian military hit a storage facility for the Ukraine's long- and medium-range drones, as well as components for them, in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday
2026-10-26T06:42+0000
2026-10-26T06:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kharkov
russian defense ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ade8f7680e08cb17ef60f53904b046c.jpg
The Russian armed forces also struck a dry-cargo ship that was delivering military supplies intended for the Ukrainian military to the port of Odessa, ministry said."As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: in the Kharkov region... the PS-330 'Zalyutino' electrical substation in the city of Kharkov, which supports the operation of enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the statement also read. In addition, the Russian military struck loading and unloading infrastructure at three berth terminals and warehouses of the port of Chernomorsk, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russia-strikes-logistics-terminal-used-by-ukrainian-forces-in-kharkov-1124933002.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98214e3d42d48b5e850227e91007c31d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, kharkov, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, kharkov, russian defense ministry

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex and Drone Storage Facility

06:42 GMT 26.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military hit a storage facility for the Ukraine's long- and medium-range drones, as well as components for them, in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday
The Russian armed forces also struck a dry-cargo ship that was delivering military supplies intended for the Ukrainian military to the port of Odessa, ministry said.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: in the Kharkov region... the PS-330 'Zalyutino' electrical substation in the city of Kharkov, which supports the operation of enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the statement also read.
In addition, the Russian military struck loading and unloading infrastructure at three berth terminals and warehouses of the port of Chernomorsk, the statement added.
Combat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Logistics Terminal Used by Ukrainian Forces in Kharkov
Yesterday, 06:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала