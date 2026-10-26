Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire in Alyoshki Could Be Model For Other Fronts - Kremlin
10:43 GMT 26.10.2026 (Updated: 12:20 GMT 26.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that Ukraine will fulfill the agreements reached as part of a humanitarian operation in Alyoshki in the Kherson region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Ukraine
"One would hope that the Ukrainian side will fulfill all the agreements that were reached with the direct participation of American negotiators [coordinated by US First Lady] Melania Trump," Peskov told reporters.
The ceasefire mechanism in Alyoshki could serve as an example for reaching similar agreements in other areas within the special military operation zone, the spokesman added.
The Russian armed forces continue to carry out massive and consistent strikes against facilities of the Ukrainian military industry, Peskov said.
A public discussion of the details of the Ukrainian settlement may harm the potential peace process, Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Vladimir Zelensky expressed his willingness to discuss the territorial issue, but only with the Russian leadership.
"All these issues can somehow become a topic for discussion during attempts at peaceful settlement. We are going to have a very serious conversation, which consists of a huge number of details. We would not like to discuss these details publicly, because we believe that this would harm the potential future peace process," Peskov told reporters, commenting on whether the Kremlin sees in this statement any willingness for real territorial compromises on the part of Ukraine and whether such a discussion is possible in the foreseeable future.
A decision to resume trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine provides for no restrictions on combat operations, Peskov added.
On Elections in Brazil and Serbia
Russia welcomes the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential election, Peskov said
With 99.99% of the votes counted, Lula da Silva won the election, securing 51.79%. His right-wing opponent, Flavio Bolsonaro, received 48.22%.
"We welcome Mr. Lula's victory. He does a great deal, not only for the development of bilateral relations, but also for advancing processes within BRICS and other organizations, as well as for cooperation with Russia on the international stage. We hope that all these processes will continue in the future," Peskov told reporters.
Russia hopes that Serbia's new authorities will strive for constructive relations with Russia, Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, the Republic Electoral Commission (REC) of Serbia said that the coalition of former Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic gained 39.29% in the country's parliamentary elections, while the Student List secured 52.54%.
"As for the new political force that will come to power as a result of the elections, we would like to express the hope that its actions will also be directed constructively towards the further development of relations," Peskov told reporters.
Russia values Vucic's contribution to the development of relations between Russia and Serbia, Peskov said.
"Cooperation with Russia is in the interests of Serbia, because it benefits Serbia, it benefits Serbia, first of all," the spokesman added.
Russia intends to continue contributing in every possible way to the development of Russian-Serbian relations, Peskov concluded.