https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-ukraine-ceasefire-in-alyoshki-could-model-similar-deals-on-other-fronts---kremlin-1124939259.html

Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire in Alyoshki Could Be Model For Other Fronts - Kremlin

Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire in Alyoshki Could Be Model For Other Fronts - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia hopes that Ukraine will fulfill the agreements reached as part of a humanitarian operation in Alyoshki in the Kherson region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-10-26T10:43+0000

2026-10-26T10:43+0000

2026-10-26T12:20+0000

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On Ukraine"One would hope that the Ukrainian side will fulfill all the agreements that were reached with the direct participation of American negotiators [coordinated by US First Lady] Melania Trump," Peskov told reporters. The ceasefire mechanism in Alyoshki could serve as an example for reaching similar agreements in other areas within the special military operation zone, the spokesman added.The Russian armed forces continue to carry out massive and consistent strikes against facilities of the Ukrainian military industry, Peskov said.A public discussion of the details of the Ukrainian settlement may harm the potential peace process, Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Vladimir Zelensky expressed his willingness to discuss the territorial issue, but only with the Russian leadership.A decision to resume trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine provides for no restrictions on combat operations, Peskov added.On Elections in Brazil and SerbiaRussia welcomes the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential election, Peskov saidWith 99.99% of the votes counted, Lula da Silva won the election, securing 51.79%. His right-wing opponent, Flavio Bolsonaro, received 48.22%.Russia hopes that Serbia's new authorities will strive for constructive relations with Russia, Peskov said.Earlier in the day, the Republic Electoral Commission (REC) of Serbia said that the coalition of former Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic gained 39.29% in the country's parliamentary elections, while the Student List secured 52.54%.Russia values ​​Vucic's contribution to the development of relations between Russia and Serbia, Peskov said."Cooperation with Russia is in the interests of Serbia, because it benefits Serbia, it benefits Serbia, first of all," the spokesman added.Russia intends to continue contributing in every possible way to the development of Russian-Serbian relations, Peskov concluded.

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