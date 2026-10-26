https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russian-army-liberates-obshchee-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1124938721.html
Russian Army Liberates Obshcheye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Army Liberates Obshcheye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Obshchee in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-10-26T09:35+0000
2026-10-26T09:35+0000
2026-10-26T10:21+0000
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Ukraine lost up to 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to: The Russian air defenses shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 581 aircraft-type UAVs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-liberates-thirteen-ukrainian-settlements-in-a-week-1124927486.html
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russia, zaporozhye region, ukraine, russian defense ministry
Russian Army Liberates Obshcheye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
09:35 GMT 26.10.2026 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 26.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Obshcheye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Ukraine lost up to 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 340 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, a US-made 155 mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 210 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 185 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian air defenses shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 581 aircraft-type UAVs.