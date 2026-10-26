https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russian-army-liberates-obshchee-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1124938721.html

Russian Army Liberates Obshcheye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

Russian Army Liberates Obshcheye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

Sputnik International

Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Obshchee in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-10-26T09:35+0000

2026-10-26T09:35+0000

2026-10-26T10:21+0000

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Ukraine lost up to 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to: The Russian air defenses shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 581 aircraft-type UAVs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-liberates-thirteen-ukrainian-settlements-in-a-week-1124927486.html

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