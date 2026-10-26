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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russian-army-liberates-obshchee-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1124938721.html
Russian Army Liberates Obshcheye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Army Liberates Obshcheye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Obshchee in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-10-26T09:35+0000
2026-10-26T10:21+0000
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Ukraine lost up to 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to: The Russian air defenses shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 581 aircraft-type UAVs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russia-liberates-thirteen-ukrainian-settlements-in-a-week-1124927486.html
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Russian Army Liberates Obshcheye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

09:35 GMT 26.10.2026 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 26.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Obshcheye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Ukraine lost up to 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 340 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, a US-made 155 mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 210 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 185 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian air defenses shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 581 aircraft-type UAVs.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Thirteen Ukrainian Settlements in a Week
23 October, 09:34 GMT
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