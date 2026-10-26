https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russian-scientists-develop-tougher-skins-for-aircraft-and-satellites-1124940332.html

Russian Scientists Develop Tougher Skins for Aircraft and Satellites

Russian Scientists Develop Tougher Skins for Aircraft and Satellites

Sputnik International

Scientists at the Siberian Federal University have proposed a new way to make aircraft and satellite components stronger and more resistant to cracking by changing how aluminum alloys are rolled and shaped.

2026-10-26T11:14+0000

2026-10-26T11:14+0000

2026-10-26T11:14+0000

russia

siberian federal university

science & tech

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Key facts:A special rolling method could produce more high-quality parts with fewer rejects, reducing waste and saving money on expensive rare-earth elements such as scandium.

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siberian federal university, science & tech