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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russian-scientists-develop-tougher-skins-for-aircraft-and-satellites-1124940332.html
Russian Scientists Develop Tougher Skins for Aircraft and Satellites
Russian Scientists Develop Tougher Skins for Aircraft and Satellites
Sputnik International
Scientists at the Siberian Federal University have proposed a new way to make aircraft and satellite components stronger and more resistant to cracking by changing how aluminum alloys are rolled and shaped.
2026-10-26T11:14+0000
2026-10-26T11:14+0000
russia
siberian federal university
science & tech
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Key facts:A special rolling method could produce more high-quality parts with fewer rejects, reducing waste and saving money on expensive rare-earth elements such as scandium.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russian-scientists-develop-cortisol-reducing-food-to-boost-classic-antidepressants-1124895144.html
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Russian Scientists Develop Tougher Skins for Aircraft and Satellites

11:14 GMT 26.10.2026
© Irkut CorporationThird prototype MC-21 takes flight.
Third prototype MC-21 takes flight. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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Scientists at the Siberian Federal University have proposed a new way to make aircraft and satellite components stronger and more resistant to cracking by changing how aluminum alloys are rolled and shaped.
Key facts:
Atoms inside metal form tiny, ordered patterns. Because they're arranged differently in different directions, the metal bends easily one way but may crack when bent another
Researchers propose new rolling and stamping techniques that take advantage of these atomic patterns to better control the metal's strength and flexibility
The method targets alloy 1580, a lightweight aluminum alloy used to manufacture aircraft and satellite structures, where the new approach is expected to reduce the number of defective thin-walled parts
A special rolling method could produce more high-quality parts with fewer rejects, reducing waste and saving money on expensive rare-earth elements such as scandium.
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