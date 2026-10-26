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Russian Technologies May Bolster Sierra Leone's Food, Energy Security - Ambassador
Russian Technologies May Bolster Sierra Leone's Food, Energy Security - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russian technologies could help the authorities of Sierra Leone to ensure the western African country's energy and food security, Russian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Andrei Stolyarov told Sputnik.
2026-10-26T07:09+0000
2026-10-26T07:09+0000
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"One of the priorities of the Sierra Leonean government is to ensure the country's energy and food security. We believe that these very areas could become important growth points for bilateral trade and economic cooperation," Stolyarov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. Russia has the necessary technologies, competencies and experience that could help Sierra Leone to address emerging challenges, the ambassador added. The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-economic-investment-cooperation--russia-foreign-ministry-1124901440.html
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Russian Technologies May Bolster Sierra Leone's Food, Energy Security - Ambassador

07:09 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei ChirikovA plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
A plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei Chirikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian technologies could help the authorities of Sierra Leone to ensure the western African country's energy and food security, Russian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Andrei Stolyarov told Sputnik.
"One of the priorities of the Sierra Leonean government is to ensure the country's energy and food security. We believe that these very areas could become important growth points for bilateral trade and economic cooperation," Stolyarov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
Russia has the necessary technologies, competencies and experience that could help Sierra Leone to address emerging challenges, the ambassador added.
The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Menfi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Economic, Investment Cooperation- Russia Foreign Ministry
19 October, 10:33 GMT
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