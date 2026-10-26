https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russian-technologies-may-bolster-sierra-leones-food-energy-security---ambassador-1124937793.html
Russian Technologies May Bolster Sierra Leone's Food, Energy Security - Ambassador
Russian Technologies May Bolster Sierra Leone's Food, Energy Security - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russian technologies could help the authorities of Sierra Leone to ensure the western African country's energy and food security, Russian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Andrei Stolyarov told Sputnik.
2026-10-26T07:09+0000
2026-10-26T07:09+0000
2026-10-26T07:09+0000
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"One of the priorities of the Sierra Leonean government is to ensure the country's energy and food security. We believe that these very areas could become important growth points for bilateral trade and economic cooperation," Stolyarov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. Russia has the necessary technologies, competencies and experience that could help Sierra Leone to address emerging challenges, the ambassador added. The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-economic-investment-cooperation--russia-foreign-ministry-1124901440.html
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Russian Technologies May Bolster Sierra Leone's Food, Energy Security - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian technologies could help the authorities of Sierra Leone to ensure the western African country's energy and food security, Russian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Andrei Stolyarov told Sputnik.
"One of the priorities of the Sierra Leonean government is to ensure the country's energy and food security. We believe that these very areas could become important growth points for bilateral trade and economic cooperation," Stolyarov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
Russia has the necessary technologies, competencies and experience that could help Sierra Leone to address emerging challenges, the ambassador added.
The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.