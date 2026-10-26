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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/saudi-arabia-advocates-open-negotiation-channel-with-iran-foreign-ministry-1124944902.html
Saudi Arabia Advocates Open Negotiation Channel With Iran - Foreign Ministry
Saudi Arabia Advocates Open Negotiation Channel With Iran - Foreign Ministry
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Saudi Arabia has stated the importance of keeping channels open for negotiations with Iran and the US to prevent the resumption of hostilities in the region, in connection with the visit to Iran of representatives from the member states of the Mecca Defense Pact, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
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"The Kingdom expects that the parties to the conflict will treat the results of this visit positively and practically... We note the importance of keeping negotiation channels open to prevent a return to military confrontation in the region and with the aim of reaching an agreement to end the crisis," the ministry wrote on X. Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister for Public Diplomacy Raed Al-Krimly has said that the kingdom's Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman had departed for Tehran at the head of a Saudi delegation to discuss, together with representatives of Turkiye, Pakistan, and Qatar, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the efforts of mediators to avoid a military escalation with the US.
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Saudi Arabia Advocates Open Negotiation Channel With Iran - Foreign Ministry

18:43 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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DOHA (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia has stated the importance of keeping channels open for negotiations with Iran and the US to prevent the resumption of hostilities in the region, in connection with the visit to Iran of representatives from the member states of the Mecca Defense Pact, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"The Kingdom expects that the parties to the conflict will treat the results of this visit positively and practically... We note the importance of keeping negotiation channels open to prevent a return to military confrontation in the region and with the aim of reaching an agreement to end the crisis," the ministry wrote on X.
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister for Public Diplomacy Raed Al-Krimly has said that the kingdom's Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman had departed for Tehran at the head of a Saudi delegation to discuss, together with representatives of Turkiye, Pakistan, and Qatar, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the efforts of mediators to avoid a military escalation with the US.
A view on Qatar's capital Doha. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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