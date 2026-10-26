https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/ukraines-agents-planning-drone-attacks-in-moscow-region-detained--russias-fsb-1124937522.html
Ukraine's Agents Planning Drone Attacks in Moscow Region Detained — Russia's FSB
Ukraine's Agents Planning Drone Attacks in Moscow Region Detained — Russia's FSB
Sputnik International
Drone attacks targeting a key component of Moscow's missile defense system and an electric power facility have been thwarted, and two agents of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) involved in preparing these attacks have been detained, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
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"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has thwarted the sabotage and terrorist activities of two individuals from the Transcaucasus, born in 1991 and 1998, who were acting as agents for the Security Service of Ukraine and were involved in the preparation of a terrorist attack," the FSB said in a statement. The SBU planned an attack by launching strike drones, the FSB added. The two agents were supposed to launch the attack drones in the Moscow region, with the subsequent operation of the drones being controlled from Ukrainian territory, it said. The SBU agents retrieved FPV drones and components for improvised explosive devices intended for terrorist attacks from caches in the Smolensk and Kaluga regions, the statement added.
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Ukraine's Agents Planning Drone Attacks in Moscow Region Detained — Russia's FSB
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Drone attacks targeting a key component of Moscow's missile defense system and an electric power facility have been thwarted, and two agents of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) involved in preparing these attacks have been detained, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has thwarted the sabotage and terrorist activities of two individuals from the Transcaucasus, born in 1991 and 1998, who were acting as agents for the Security Service of Ukraine and were involved in the preparation of a terrorist attack," the FSB said in a statement.
The SBU planned an attack by launching strike drones, the FSB added. The two agents were supposed to launch the attack drones in the Moscow region, with the subsequent operation of the drones being controlled from Ukrainian territory, it said.
"The individuals were apprehended by officers of the Russian FSB while in the process of preparing to carry out a terrorist attack at an electric power facility, as well as at one of the key components of Moscow's missile defense system," the statement read.
The SBU agents retrieved FPV drones and components for improvised explosive devices intended for terrorist attacks from caches in the Smolensk and Kaluga regions, the statement added.