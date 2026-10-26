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Ukrainian Authorities Intensify Attacks on ZNPP, Energodar - Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian Authorities Intensify Attacks on ZNPP, Energodar - Russian Foreign Ministry
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The Kiev authorities have intensified targeted strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its satellite town of Energodar, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
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"Having completely descended into madness, Kiev authorities have intensified targeted strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and its satellite town of Energodar, home to the plant's employees, who heroically continue to perform their duties in the most difficult conditions, as well as their family members," Zakharova said when asked about the situation around the plant. Volodymyr Zelensky and his junta's goal is to increase casualties and create a radiation contamination zone in Zaporozhye, Zakharova said, adding that Western sponsors of Kiev should realize that they are creating direct radiological threats in the center of Europe. Despite Kiev's provocations against the ZNPP, international organizations cannot hold it responsible for the attacks, which could lead to disaster, the diplomat said. Russia is making every effort to protect the plant, its personnel, and residents of Energodar from Ukraine's attacks, Zakharova added.
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Ukrainian Authorities Intensify Attacks on ZNPP, Energodar - Russian Foreign Ministry

17:39 GMT 26.10.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin MihalchevskiyZaporozhye nuclear power plant
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kiev authorities have intensified targeted strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its satellite town of Energodar, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"Having completely descended into madness, Kiev authorities have intensified targeted strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and its satellite town of Energodar, home to the plant's employees, who heroically continue to perform their duties in the most difficult conditions, as well as their family members," Zakharova said when asked about the situation around the plant.
Volodymyr Zelensky and his junta's goal is to increase casualties and create a radiation contamination zone in Zaporozhye, Zakharova said, adding that Western sponsors of Kiev should realize that they are creating direct radiological threats in the center of Europe.
Despite Kiev's provocations against the ZNPP, international organizations cannot hold it responsible for the attacks, which could lead to disaster, the diplomat said.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
Russia
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Teeters on Brink as Power Cuts Rank Among Top Security Fears — Grossi
30 September, 06:38 GMT
Russia is making every effort to protect the plant, its personnel, and residents of Energodar from Ukraine's attacks, Zakharova added.
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