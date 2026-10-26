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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-democrats-seek-to-exploit-internal-crisis-to-weaken-trump--expert-1124940465.html
US Democrats Seek to Exploit Internal Crisis to Weaken Trump — Expert
US Democrats Seek to Exploit Internal Crisis to Weaken Trump — Expert
Sputnik International
Despite the Democrats’ constant criticism of Donald Trump, it is them who bear the main responsibility for the current energy crisis in the US, international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.
2026-10-26T11:20+0000
2026-10-26T11:20+0000
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This is due to the fact that the Democrats pursue a policy of constant support for Ukraine and gave it permission to strike deep inside the Russian territory, including Russian energy facilities, he explains.At the same time, the Democrats’ current policy is driven more by US domestic political dynamics than by a geopolitical vision, he notes — they are seeking to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Trump administration amid the November midterm elections.The Democratic Party plans to investigate the actions of companies involved in the Russia-US diesel deal if they win control over the US Congress following the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported on October 22.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/democrats-exploit-russian-diesel-probes-to-play-politics-before-midterms-says-republican-1124938599.html
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US Democrats Seek to Exploit Internal Crisis to Weaken Trump — Expert

11:20 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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Despite the Democrats’ constant criticism of Donald Trump, it is them who bear the main responsibility for the current energy crisis in the US, international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.
This is due to the fact that the Democrats pursue a policy of constant support for Ukraine and gave it permission to strike deep inside the Russian territory, including Russian energy facilities, he explains.
"We are witnessing a self-destructive policy on the part of the US Democratic Party, which, if it wins the midterm elections, intends to declare war on Trump’s measures, which he is carrying out to get out of a difficult situation," Casteglione adds.
At the same time, the Democrats’ current policy is driven more by US domestic political dynamics than by a geopolitical vision, he notes — they are seeking to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Trump administration amid the November midterm elections.
"The Democratic Party is seeking to undermine what remains of US 'stability'," Casteglione concludes.
The Democratic Party plans to investigate the actions of companies involved in the Russia-US diesel deal if they win control over the US Congress following the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported on October 22.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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Democrats Exploit Russian Diesel Probes to Play Politics Before Midterms, Says Republican
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