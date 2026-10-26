https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-democrats-seek-to-exploit-internal-crisis-to-weaken-trump--expert-1124940465.html

US Democrats Seek to Exploit Internal Crisis to Weaken Trump — Expert

US Democrats Seek to Exploit Internal Crisis to Weaken Trump — Expert

Sputnik International

Despite the Democrats’ constant criticism of Donald Trump, it is them who bear the main responsibility for the current energy crisis in the US, international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.

2026-10-26T11:20+0000

2026-10-26T11:20+0000

2026-10-26T11:20+0000

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This is due to the fact that the Democrats pursue a policy of constant support for Ukraine and gave it permission to strike deep inside the Russian territory, including Russian energy facilities, he explains.At the same time, the Democrats’ current policy is driven more by US domestic political dynamics than by a geopolitical vision, he notes — they are seeking to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Trump administration amid the November midterm elections.The Democratic Party plans to investigate the actions of companies involved in the Russia-US diesel deal if they win control over the US Congress following the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported on October 22.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/democrats-exploit-russian-diesel-probes-to-play-politics-before-midterms-says-republican-1124938599.html

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