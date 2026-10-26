https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-democrats-seek-to-exploit-internal-crisis-to-weaken-trump--expert-1124940465.html
US Democrats Seek to Exploit Internal Crisis to Weaken Trump — Expert
US Democrats Seek to Exploit Internal Crisis to Weaken Trump — Expert
Sputnik International
Despite the Democrats’ constant criticism of Donald Trump, it is them who bear the main responsibility for the current energy crisis in the US, international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.
2026-10-26T11:20+0000
2026-10-26T11:20+0000
2026-10-26T11:20+0000
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This is due to the fact that the Democrats pursue a policy of constant support for Ukraine and gave it permission to strike deep inside the Russian territory, including Russian energy facilities, he explains.At the same time, the Democrats’ current policy is driven more by US domestic political dynamics than by a geopolitical vision, he notes — they are seeking to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Trump administration amid the November midterm elections.The Democratic Party plans to investigate the actions of companies involved in the Russia-US diesel deal if they win control over the US Congress following the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported on October 22.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/democrats-exploit-russian-diesel-probes-to-play-politics-before-midterms-says-republican-1124938599.html
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US Democrats Seek to Exploit Internal Crisis to Weaken Trump — Expert
Despite the Democrats’ constant criticism of Donald Trump, it is them who bear the main responsibility for the current energy crisis in the US, international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.
This is due to the fact that the Democrats pursue a policy of constant support for Ukraine and gave it permission to strike deep inside the Russian territory, including Russian energy facilities, he explains.
"We are witnessing a self-destructive policy on the part of the US Democratic Party, which, if it wins the midterm elections, intends to declare war on Trump’s measures, which he is carrying out to get out of a difficult situation," Casteglione adds.
At the same time, the Democrats’ current policy is driven more by US domestic political dynamics than by a geopolitical vision, he notes — they are seeking to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Trump administration amid the November midterm elections.
"The Democratic Party is seeking to undermine what remains of US 'stability'," Casteglione concludes.
The Democratic Party plans to investigate the actions of companies involved in the Russia-US diesel deal if they win control over the US Congress following the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported on October 22.