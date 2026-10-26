https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-likely-to-pull-more-diplomatic-staff-from-middle-east-in-coming-days---reports-1124939945.html
US Likely to Pull More Diplomatic Staff From Middle East in Coming Days - Reports
US Likely to Pull More Diplomatic Staff From Middle East in Coming Days - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is expected to downsize its diplomatic missions in the Middle East in the coming days, CNN reported, citing sources.
2026-10-26T10:57+0000
2026-10-26T10:57+0000
2026-10-26T10:57+0000
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On October 21, the State Department issued an ordered departure for non-emergency government employees from Saudi Arabia. However, its spokesperson called media reports saying that the US was preparing an ordered departure of personnel from embassies across the Gulf region inaccurate. The US troops in the Middle East are ready to launch a new, potentially large-scale military operation against Iran "within 96 hours of receiving" an order from President Donald Trump, the report said. On Sunday, Trump said that he needed to decide whether to "finish it off" or strike a deal with Iran. On October 22, NBC News reported that the US is gradually evacuating its military and diplomatic personnel from countries in the Middle East, a situation reminiscent of the events in Iran in February. CNN noted that the evacuation of US diplomats is taking place amid chaos.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-preparing-military-bases-for-long-autonomous-operation-in-possible-conflict---reports-1124939680.html
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US Likely to Pull More Diplomatic Staff From Middle East in Coming Days - Reports
The United States is expected to downsize its diplomatic missions in the Middle East in the coming days, CNN reported, citing sources.
On October 21, the State Department issued an ordered departure for non-emergency government employees from Saudi Arabia. However, its spokesperson called media reports saying that the US was preparing an ordered departure of personnel from embassies across the Gulf region inaccurate.
The US troops in the Middle East are ready to launch a new, potentially large-scale military operation against Iran "within 96 hours of receiving" an order from President Donald Trump, the report said.
On Sunday, Trump said that he needed to decide whether to "finish it off" or strike a deal with Iran.
On October 22, NBC News reported that the US is gradually evacuating its military and diplomatic personnel from countries in the Middle East, a situation reminiscent of the events in Iran in February. CNN noted that the evacuation of US diplomats is taking place amid chaos.