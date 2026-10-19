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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/araghchi-warns-us-against-renewing-attacks-on-iran-1124901566.html
Iran Warns Another Attack Could Backfire on the US
Iran Warns Another Attack Could Backfire on the US
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States against resuming attacks on the country, saying that Tehran will retaliate.
2026-10-19T10:36+0000
2026-10-19T10:50+0000
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"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job,' Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi wrote on X late on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dragging the US into another war to avoid imprisonment, regardless of what the consequences will be for Israel, the minister added. On October 13, US President Donald Trump said that he would make a decision on further steps regarding Iran in the near future. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/iran-to-open-strait-of-hormuz-on-6th-day-if-us-fulfills-conditions---foreign-ministry-1124898113.html
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Iran Warns Another Attack Could Backfire on the US

10:36 GMT 19.10.2026 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 19.10.2026)
© Photo : Iranian Defense MinistryArman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024.
Arman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
© Photo : Iranian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States against resuming attacks on the country, saying that Tehran will retaliate.
"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job,' Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi wrote on X late on Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dragging the US into another war to avoid imprisonment, regardless of what the consequences will be for Israel, the minister added.
On October 13, US President Donald Trump said that he would make a decision on further steps regarding Iran in the near future.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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Iran to Open Strait of Hormuz on 6th Day If US Fulfills Conditions - Foreign Ministry
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