https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/araghchi-warns-us-against-renewing-attacks-on-iran-1124901566.html
Iran Warns Another Attack Could Backfire on the US
Iran Warns Another Attack Could Backfire on the US
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States against resuming attacks on the country, saying that Tehran will retaliate.
2026-10-19T10:36+0000
2026-10-19T10:36+0000
2026-10-19T10:50+0000
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"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job,' Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi wrote on X late on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dragging the US into another war to avoid imprisonment, regardless of what the consequences will be for Israel, the minister added. On October 13, US President Donald Trump said that he would make a decision on further steps regarding Iran in the near future. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/iran-to-open-strait-of-hormuz-on-6th-day-if-us-fulfills-conditions---foreign-ministry-1124898113.html
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Iran Warns Another Attack Could Backfire on the US
10:36 GMT 19.10.2026 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 19.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States against resuming attacks on the country, saying that Tehran will retaliate.
"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job,' Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi wrote on X late on Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dragging the US into another war to avoid imprisonment, regardless of what the consequences will be for Israel, the minister added.
On October 13, US President Donald Trump said that he would make a decision on further steps regarding Iran in the near future.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran
, to which Iran responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.