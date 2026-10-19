https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/araghchi-warns-us-against-renewing-attacks-on-iran-1124901566.html

Iran Warns Another Attack Could Backfire on the US

Iran Warns Another Attack Could Backfire on the US

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States against resuming attacks on the country, saying that Tehran will retaliate.

2026-10-19T10:36+0000

2026-10-19T10:36+0000

2026-10-19T10:50+0000

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"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job,' Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi wrote on X late on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dragging the US into another war to avoid imprisonment, regardless of what the consequences will be for Israel, the minister added. On October 13, US President Donald Trump said that he would make a decision on further steps regarding Iran in the near future. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/iran-to-open-strait-of-hormuz-on-6th-day-if-us-fulfills-conditions---foreign-ministry-1124898113.html

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