https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-to-discuss-geopolitical-crises-impact-on-energy-trade-at-g20-meeting-state-dept-1124944468.html
US to Discuss Geopolitical Crises, Impact on Energy, Trade at G20 Meeting - State Dept.
US to Discuss Geopolitical Crises, Impact on Energy, Trade at G20 Meeting - State Dept.
Sputnik International
The United States intends to discuss geopolitical crises and their consequences for energy and global trade at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, the US Department of State said on Monday.
2026-10-26T17:01+0000
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"Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains," the statement said. The department added the discussions would set the stage for the G20 Leaders' Summit. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expected Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on October 30–31. The G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in late July that Moscow would take part in the event.
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US to Discuss Geopolitical Crises, Impact on Energy, Trade at G20 Meeting - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States intends to discuss geopolitical crises and their consequences for energy and global trade at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, the US Department of State said on Monday.
"Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains," the statement said.
The department added the discussions would set the stage for the G20 Leaders' Summit.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expected Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on October 30–31.
The G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in late July that Moscow would take part in the event.