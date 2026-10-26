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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/us-to-discuss-geopolitical-crises-impact-on-energy-trade-at-g20-meeting-state-dept-1124944468.html
US to Discuss Geopolitical Crises, Impact on Energy, Trade at G20 Meeting - State Dept.
US to Discuss Geopolitical Crises, Impact on Energy, Trade at G20 Meeting - State Dept.
Sputnik International
The United States intends to discuss geopolitical crises and their consequences for energy and global trade at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, the US Department of State said on Monday.
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"Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains," the statement said. The department added the discussions would set the stage for the G20 Leaders' Summit. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expected Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on October 30–31. The G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in late July that Moscow would take part in the event.
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US to Discuss Geopolitical Crises, Impact on Energy, Trade at G20 Meeting - State Dept.

17:01 GMT 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States intends to discuss geopolitical crises and their consequences for energy and global trade at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, the US Department of State said on Monday.
"Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains," the statement said.
The department added the discussions would set the stage for the G20 Leaders' Summit.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expected Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on October 30–31.
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
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Trump Says Would 'Love' to Have Putin at G20 Summit in Miami
17 October, 03:17 GMT
The G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in late July that Moscow would take part in the event.
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