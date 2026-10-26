https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/vucic-warns-new-serbian-government-will-impose-sanctions-on-russia-by-spring-1124937096.html

Vucic Warns New Serbian Government Will Impose Sanctions on Russia by Spring

Vucic Warns New Serbian Government Will Impose Sanctions on Russia by Spring

Sputnik International

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned that the parliamentary bloc that won a majority in today’s snap election would impose sanctions on Russia as early as March or April.

2026-10-26T04:33+0000

2026-10-26T04:33+0000

2026-10-26T04:33+0000

world

serbia

russia

european union (eu)

donald trump

aleksandar vucic

sanctions

eu sanctions

russian economy under sanctions

western sanctions

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108067571_0:18:3147:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4d6b48cf8a441409b74a098ae510b0a4.jpg

He also accused the US “deep state” and forces from several EU countries of helping engineer the defeat of his United Serbia coalition.Vucic conceded defeat and said he would not obstruct his political rivals.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/vucic-concedes-parliamentary-election-defeat--1124936998.html

serbia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia, russia, european union (eu), donald trump, aleksandar vucic, sanctions, eu sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, western sanctions, new sanctions, us hegemony