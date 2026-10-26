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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/vucic-warns-new-serbian-government-will-impose-sanctions-on-russia-by-spring-1124937096.html
Vucic Warns New Serbian Government Will Impose Sanctions on Russia by Spring
Vucic Warns New Serbian Government Will Impose Sanctions on Russia by Spring
Sputnik International
Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned that the parliamentary bloc that won a majority in today’s snap election would impose sanctions on Russia as early as March or April.
2026-10-26T04:33+0000
2026-10-26T04:33+0000
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He also accused the US “deep state” and forces from several EU countries of helping engineer the defeat of his United Serbia coalition.Vucic conceded defeat and said he would not obstruct his political rivals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/vucic-concedes-parliamentary-election-defeat--1124936998.html
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Vucic Warns New Serbian Government Will Impose Sanctions on Russia by Spring

04:33 GMT 26.10.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks at a news conference
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks at a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned that the parliamentary bloc that won a majority in today’s snap election would impose sanctions on Russia as early as March or April.
He also accused the US “deep state” and forces from several EU countries of helping engineer the defeat of his United Serbia coalition.
“This was confirmation of the ‘revolution’ that was organized directly with the support of various European countries and the US ‘deep state’ — the one that is against Trump,” Vucic stressed.
Vucic conceded defeat and said he would not obstruct his political rivals.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends the Meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, Czech Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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Vucic Concedes Parliamentary Election Defeat
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