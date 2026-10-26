https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/west-received-russias-signal-on-response-to-vessels-seizure---russian-foreign-ministry-1124938297.html
West Received Russia’s Signal on Response to Vessels Seizure - Russian Foreign Ministry
West Received Russia’s Signal on Response to Vessels Seizure - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Despite their bravado, the "collective West" has heard the signal from the Russian capital concerning a potential response to the seizure of vessels in the world’s oceans, Vladislav Maslennikov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European issues department, told Sputnik.
2026-10-26T07:36+0000
2026-10-26T07:36+0000
2026-10-26T07:36+0000
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"Our approach was articulated with absolute clarity by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address to personnel of the Pacific Fleet on August 13 of this year," Maslennikov noted. According to the diplomat, Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory action against vessels operating in the interests of countries that have adopted banditry and piracy as their official policy. The diplomat emphasized that Russia’s response would not necessarily be limited to the specific waters where actions against its own vessels take place; rather, it could occur anywhere Russia deems necessary and appropriate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/uss-seizure-of-other-countries-vessels-seriously-violates-international-law--china--1123438577.html
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West Received Russia’s Signal on Response to Vessels Seizure - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Despite their bravado, the "collective West" has heard the signal from the Russian capital concerning a potential response to the seizure of vessels in the world’s oceans, Vladislav Maslennikov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European issues department, told Sputnik.
"Our approach was articulated with absolute clarity by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address to personnel of the Pacific Fleet on August 13 of this year," Maslennikov noted.
According to the diplomat, Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory action against vessels operating in the interests of countries that have adopted banditry and piracy as their official policy.
The diplomat emphasized that Russia’s response would not necessarily be limited to the specific waters where actions against its own vessels take place; rather, it could occur anywhere Russia deems necessary and appropriate.
"Despite the persistent bravado, those to whom this signal is addressed have clearly heard it," Maslennikov concluded.