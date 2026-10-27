https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/africa-withstands-western-pressure-maintains-support-for-russia--moscow-1124946874.html
Africa Withstands Western Pressure, Maintains Support for Russia — Moscow
Africa Withstands Western Pressure, Maintains Support for Russia — Moscow
Sputnik International
Africa has withstood Western pressure and has not retreated from its principled position of supporting Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T09:25+0000
2026-10-27T09:25+0000
2026-10-27T09:25+0000
russia-africa summit 2026
maria zakharova
russia
moscow
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg
"Africans have told us, 'We remember Russia's contribution.' And I would like to respond: we, for our part, will never forget how Africa has stood firm under Western pressure, never once retreating from its principled position," Zakharova said during a meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum. African countries were subjected to pressure, blackmail, and threats, with offers of loans, food, and political support dangled before them in exchange for ending their cooperation with Russia, the spokeswoman said. It was particularly difficult for them to hold their ground, given the challenges they faced in healthcare and education, as well as their urgent need for funds and food supplies, she added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/angolas-minister-of-state-arrives-in-moscow-for-3rd-russia-africa-summit-1124944350.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2523877c8fe52c8daea885bcf6c45c8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, russia, moscow, russian foreign ministry
maria zakharova, russia, moscow, russian foreign ministry
Africa Withstands Western Pressure, Maintains Support for Russia — Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Africa has withstood Western pressure and has not retreated from its principled position of supporting Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Africans have told us, 'We remember Russia's contribution.' And I would like to respond: we, for our part, will never forget how Africa has stood firm under Western pressure, never once retreating from its principled position," Zakharova said during a meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum.
African countries were subjected to pressure, blackmail, and threats, with offers of loans, food, and political support dangled before them in exchange for ending their cooperation with Russia, the spokeswoman said. It was particularly difficult for them to hold their ground, given the challenges they faced in healthcare and education, as well as their urgent need for funds and food supplies, she added.