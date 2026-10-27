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Africa Withstands Western Pressure, Maintains Support for Russia — Moscow
Africa Withstands Western Pressure, Maintains Support for Russia — Moscow
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Africa has withstood Western pressure and has not retreated from its principled position of supporting Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
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"Africans have told us, 'We remember Russia's contribution.' And I would like to respond: we, for our part, will never forget how Africa has stood firm under Western pressure, never once retreating from its principled position," Zakharova said during a meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum. African countries were subjected to pressure, blackmail, and threats, with offers of loans, food, and political support dangled before them in exchange for ending their cooperation with Russia, the spokeswoman said. It was particularly difficult for them to hold their ground, given the challenges they faced in healthcare and education, as well as their urgent need for funds and food supplies, she added.
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Africa Withstands Western Pressure, Maintains Support for Russia — Moscow

09:25 GMT 27.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankРоссийские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Africa has withstood Western pressure and has not retreated from its principled position of supporting Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Africans have told us, 'We remember Russia's contribution.' And I would like to respond: we, for our part, will never forget how Africa has stood firm under Western pressure, never once retreating from its principled position," Zakharova said during a meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum.
African countries were subjected to pressure, blackmail, and threats, with offers of loans, food, and political support dangled before them in exchange for ending their cooperation with Russia, the spokeswoman said. It was particularly difficult for them to hold their ground, given the challenges they faced in healthcare and education, as well as their urgent need for funds and food supplies, she added.
Angolan Minister of State Dionisio Manuel da Fonseca. Moscow, October 26, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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