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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/african-union-commission-chair-arrives-in-moscow-for-russia-africa-summit-1124946401.html
African Union Commission Chair Arrives in Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit
African Union Commission Chair Arrives in Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the chairman of the African Union Commission, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-10-27T07:16+0000
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Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Ali Youssouf would take part in the first plenary session of the summit on Thursday together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders.The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.
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African Union Commission Chair Arrives in Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit

07:16 GMT 27.10.2026
© Photo : African UnionFlag of the African Union.
Flag of the African Union. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© Photo : African Union
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the chairman of the African Union Commission, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Ali Youssouf would take part in the first plenary session of the summit on Thursday together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders.
The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.
Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize award ceremony. Moscow, September 9, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2024
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