https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/anthropic-warns-ai-could-potentially-be-used-to-create-weapons---filing-1124953047.html
Anthropic Warns AI Could Potentially Be Used to Create Weapons - Filing
Anthropic Warns AI Could Potentially Be Used to Create Weapons - Filing
Sputnik International
US AI developer Anthropic has warned that malicious actors could potentially use powerful AI models to create chemical, biological, or other dangerous weapons, according to the company's registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO).
2026-10-27T14:33+0000
2026-10-27T14:33+0000
2026-10-27T14:33+0000
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"Our most capable models have demonstrated, and future models are expected to demonstrate, capabilities that could provide meaningful assistance to malicious actors seeking to develop chemical, biological, or other dangerous weapons," the document said on Monday. Anthropic added that safeguards against such misuse are imperfect and could become obsolete or fail. The company also pointed to cases in which these safeguards had been bypassed. Anthropic also reported concerns, both within the company and among researchers, regulators, and industry representatives, that sufficiently advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic risks or even an existential threat to humanity, if developed without proper safeguards and oversight. On September 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/anthropic-files-application-for-ipo---company-1124942863.html
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Anthropic Warns AI Could Potentially Be Used to Create Weapons - Filing
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US AI developer Anthropic has warned that malicious actors could potentially use powerful AI models to create chemical, biological, or other dangerous weapons, according to the company's registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO).
"Our most capable models have demonstrated, and future models are expected to demonstrate, capabilities that could provide meaningful assistance to malicious actors seeking to develop chemical, biological, or other dangerous weapons," the document said on Monday.
Anthropic added that safeguards against such misuse are imperfect and could become obsolete or fail. The company also pointed to cases in which these safeguards had been bypassed.
Anthropic also reported concerns, both within the company and among researchers, regulators, and industry representatives, that sufficiently advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic risks or even an existential threat to humanity, if developed without proper safeguards and oversight.
On September 12, Anthropic
CEO Dario Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea.